Canada won’t send peacekeepers to Mali in near future – officials

— 16th November 2017

Canada will not be sending 600 peacekeepers to support the UN mission in Mali in the near future, officials said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2016 promised to contribute up to 600 troops to peacekeeping operations and Canadian defence experts made three trips to Mali, where soldiers under the UN are fighting Islamist militants.

Canada said it would split its soldiers among various missions instead, with no more than 200 going to any one spot, and will offer transport aircraft and helicopters in a series of “smart pledge” initiatives.

It will also help train peacekeepers.

UN officials downplayed concerns, saying that if Canada had pledged its troops and equipment to a single mission, like Mali, then those assets could not be deployed to support other missions in the region.

“This is exactly what we need, we need flexibility… we need to be able to allocate these resources where we need them the most,” Jean-Pierre Lacroix, a UN under-secretary general for peacekeeping operations, told reporters.

Lacroix said talks continue on how Canadian assets will be deployed.

He added, “I‘m sure there’s a strong determination to turn this commitment into a concrete action on the ground.”

A Canadian official told reporters the option of sending forces to Mali one day was still alive.

The officials said the planning process took at least six months, “So you’re not going to going to see some kind of rapid deployment to any mission, let alone a complex one like Mali.”

Trudeau sidestepped questions about the likely international reaction at a news conference, saying the varied measures Canada was proposing would serve the UN better.

Unhappy allies this year said Canada’s bid for a UN Security Council seat could suffer unless Trudeau lived up to his promises.

“This approach will be a disappointment to some, and the Canadian government will have to work hard to overcome the credibility it has lost in not following through on its initial pledge,” said Jane Boulden, a security studies expert at Queen’s University in Kingston.

Government insiders said enthusiasm for the Mali mission faded as the extent of likely casualties and the complex nature of the conflict became clear.

More than 80 members have been killed since 2013, making Mali the world’s deadliest peacekeeping operation. (NAN)

Latest

Dalung urges NASS to allocate more funds to sports

— 16th November 2017

Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalyng, on Wednesday, called on the National Assembly to allocate more funds to sports in Nigeria. Dalung made the call in Abuja while receiving the victorious Nigeria Scrabble Federation National Team from the World English Scrabble Players Association Championship (WESPAC), in Nairobi, Kenya, led by its president, Suleiman Gora….

  • FG following investigations on death of 2 Nigerians in S/Africa

    — 16th November 2017

    The Federal Government says it is following police investigations on the death of two Nigerians in South Africa. A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja on Wednesday, signed by the Spokesperson, Mr Tope Elias-Fatile, said their death occurred in two separate incidents. “The mission informs that the first incident involved Mr Ikechukwu…

  • FG following investigations on death of 2 Nigerians in S’ Africa

    — 16th November 2017

    The Federal Government says it is following police investigations on the death of two Nigerians in South Africa. A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Abuja, on Wednesday, signed by the Spokesperson, Mr. Tope Elias-Fatile, said their death occurred in two separate incidents. “The mission informs that the first incident involved Mr Ikechukwu…

  • Ajimobi seeks CBN support for Oyo agric development

    — 16th November 2017

    Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has sought the support of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the agricultural development of the state, particularly in cassava and maize production. The governor made the call on Wednesday in Ibadan during the inauguration of the State Project Monitoring Team and State Technical Advisory team of the…

  • NCPC to print special Bibles for Christian pilgrims

    — 16th November 2017

    Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Tor Uja said, on Wednesday, that the Commission would produce specially printed Holy Bibles for all intending pilgrims in 2018. Uja disclosed this, in Abuja, at a security training and orientation for security personnel, staff and stakeholders that would participate in the 2017 Christian Pilgrimage to Israel,…

