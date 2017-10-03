Canada-based attorneys organise immigration, business seminars in Nigeria

By Zika Bobby

Nigerians willing to pursue careers, invest or study in Canada have been advised to always acquaint themselves with sufficient information about legibility, procedures and process of migration to Canada and other part of North America before applying for visa.

Managing Partner, Topmarké Attorneys LLP, a Toronto, Canada-based immigration and business law firm, Mr. Johnson Babalola, who gave the advice in Lagos, identified ignorance as one the challenges facing Nigerians proposing to travel to Canada.

Speaking during a press briefing organised to announce the 2017 edition of the firm annual Immigration and Business Seminar scheduled for tomorrow in Abuja, Babalola expressed his concern over the way some Nigerians are being swindled or put in dangerous conditions by scrupulous people, who present themselves as immigration experts.

The legal practitioner stated that the annual seminar was informed by the need to provide information and educate skilled workers, investors, students and those who intend to visit Canada for tourism with accurate information that would ease their travelling process.

While disabusing the minds of those who think Nigeria is the only country that is being wrongly labeled globally, Babalola pointed out that the aims of the seminar is to address some misinformation about Canada immigration currently making rounds in Nigeria.

He established with verifiable facts that Canada remains one of the best countries in the world and that United Nations, for many years, has adjudged the country as one of the best countries to live in.

Babalola however admitted that unlike the United States, Canada has no lottery program but quickly added that there are a number of immigration programs in place for those that qualify.

Also speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer, of Global Linknet Limited, Mrs.Tayo Abrabam, described the foreign partner – Topmarké Attorneys, as a well known immigration law firm in Canada and that Babalola is a top immigration lawyer with cognate experience in all aspects of Immigration and Refugee protection law.