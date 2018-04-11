The Sun News
CAN threatens to expose pastors aiding human trafficking

11th April 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin-City

The Edo State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), on Wednesday, threatened to fish out and prosecute those it described as ‘little Pastors’ who offer spiritual prayers and support to traffic girls for prostitution in Europe.

Addressing journalists in Benin City, the State Chairman of CAN, Rev. Oriname Oyonnude Kure, warned that any Pastor caught would not be spared but be made to face the full wrath of the law.

He lamented that the nation today is being embattled with the ungodly, criminal and inhuman activity of Human Trafficking, adding that CAN totally condemns the act.

‎”Any pastor involved in this inhuman and nefarious wicked activity must repent completely and stop this evil act now. Any one who refuses to stop and is caught, the Church of Jesus Christ in Edo State and Nigeria will deny the person and ensure that the authorities arrest, prosecute and punish the person.

“Whatever is the rationale for this evil act is unjustifiable in all its entirety and is against the tenet of true religion. Section 33 of the 1999 constitution as amended which guarantees the right to every Nigeria is being violated by this inhuman activity”, Rev. Kure said.

The Christian body commended the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and the Oba of Benin for their roles in ensuring that the menace is curbed.

In her speech, General Overseer, Church of God Mission International, Archbishop Margaret Benson Idahosa,  said it was time for all to join hands against the menace.

She said one of the ways to end the illicit activity is for government and all stakeholders to create jobs and encourage youths to acquire vocational skills instead of seeking greener pastures in other climes.

