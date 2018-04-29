CAN shelves demonstration against killing of Christians
— 29th April 2018
Desmond Mgboh, Kano
The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Saturday, resolved to shelve the planned demonstration against the recurrent killings of Christians in different states of Nigeria as earlier annouced.
A source informed Sunday Sun that the move may not be unconnected to the peculiar security nature of the state and the fear that any such outpouring of faith -based procession within or outside the church may lead to further security challenges in the state.
Sunday Sun gathered that in lieu of the peaceful demonstration, CAN has resolved that Christians, represented by their pastors and principals, should gather and hold a prayer session at the headquarters of the Christian Association of Nigeria in the state capital on Sunday.
Kano State Chairman of the association, Reverend Adeolu Sam Adeyemo told Sunday Sun on phone that they would gather for prayer to appeal the Lord to intervene in the affairs of Nigeria and to bring peace to its people.
He added that the decision to shelve the protest was not forced on them from any quarters or by any external body adding that it was agreed by the executive based on a number of cogent reasons.
‘Number one we took into cognizance the efforts of the state government in ensuring the promotion of inter faith harmony and in its protection of people of all faith in the state’ he stated
We also considered the volatility of the state and felt that a prayer was a better option to adopt given our own case in Kano State” he added
The good Lord has taken over control from the bigotry of a few misguided members of CAN. Alhamdu lil-LAHI.
The only answer is the Sword, not empty noise of cowardice. Strike point number one are the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. who are behind the attacks and killings of this territory natives in disguise as so-called herdsmen etc. for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria- either you annihilate and erase them on your God given native land or they will annihilate and erase you on your God given native land, either you kill them or they will kill you. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!
It is not Religion based attacks and killings, it is Political based attacks and killings of this territory natives in disguise as so-called herdsmen etc. by the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. for fulani Political Control over this natives territory via fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria- it is Futility. Only the Sword decides in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!