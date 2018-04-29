The Sun News
29th April 2018 - Gunmen abduct health workers in Taraba
29th April 2018 - CAN shelves demonstration against killing of Christians
29th April 2018 - Boko Haram: UNIMAID to resume Lake Chad oil exploration
29th April 2018 - It’s not easy to set up a standard Pharmaceutical company – Nebe, Phamatex MD
29th April 2018 - Wike’s wife launches new campaign for exclusive breast-feeding
29th April 2018 - 2019: Sylva, Lokpobiri move to restructure APC in Bayelsa
29th April 2018 - Ooni, Oba of Benin task Buhari on insecurity
29th April 2018 - Dino Melaye: The many travails of controversial lawmaker
29th April 2018 - Conspiracy of silence
29th April 2018 - Doc, if my leg is amputated, I will commit suicide
CAN shelves demonstration against killing of Christians
CAN

CAN shelves demonstration against killing of Christians

— 29th April 2018

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Saturday, resolved to shelve the planned demonstration against the recurrent killings of Christians in different states of Nigeria as earlier annouced.

A source informed Sunday Sun that the move may not be unconnected to the peculiar security nature of the state and the fear that any such outpouring of faith -based procession within or outside the church may lead to further security challenges in the state.

Sunday Sun gathered that in lieu of the peaceful demonstration, CAN has resolved that Christians, represented by their pastors and principals, should gather and hold a prayer session at the headquarters of the Christian Association of Nigeria in the state capital on Sunday.

Kano  State Chairman of the association, Reverend Adeolu Sam Adeyemo told Sunday Sun  on phone  that they would gather  for prayer to appeal the Lord to intervene in the affairs of Nigeria and to bring peace to its people.

 He added that the decision to shelve the protest was not forced on them from any quarters or by any external body adding that it was agreed by the executive based on a number of cogent reasons.

 ‘Number one we took into cognizance the efforts of the state government in ensuring the promotion of inter faith harmony and in its protection of people of all faith in the state’ he stated

We also considered the volatility of the state and felt that a prayer was a better option to adopt given our own case in Kano State” he added

  1. Muazu Wali 29th April 2018 at 6:12 am
    Reply

    The good Lord has taken over control from the bigotry of a few misguided members of CAN. Alhamdu lil-LAHI.

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 29th April 2018 at 6:26 am
    Reply

    The only answer is the Sword, not empty noise of cowardice. Strike point number one are the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. who are behind the attacks and killings of this territory natives in disguise as so-called herdsmen etc. for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria- either you annihilate and erase them on your God given native land or they will annihilate and erase you on your God given native land, either you kill them or they will kill you. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

  3. Ezekiel Okeke 29th April 2018 at 6:32 am
    Reply

    It is not Religion based attacks and killings, it is Political based attacks and killings of this territory natives in disguise as so-called herdsmen etc. by the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. for fulani Political Control over this natives territory via fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria- it is Futility. Only the Sword decides in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Rivers

Gunmen abduct health workers in Taraba

— 29th April 2018

St. Theresa’s College (STC) Nsukka Old Boys Association has lauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for the remarkable accomplishments his administration has recorded since its inauguration, saying they are proud of his good works.   At a reception tagged “Homecoming of an Old Boy” held at the college ground, the governor was described as…

  • Boko Haram: UNIMAID to resume Lake Chad oil exploration

    — 29th April 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri  Vice Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri, Prof. Ibrahim Njodi, has announced the readiness of the university to mobilise its staff to resume oil exploration activities at the Lake Chad area. The institution had halted the exercise after six of its staffers were killed and three others kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists…

  • It’s not easy to set up a standard Pharmaceutical company – Nebe, Phamatex MD

    — 29th April 2018

    … Says coy is set to manufacture for multi-nationals Onyedika Agbedo Phamatex Industries Limited is currently one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the country, which has on its stable a range of products Last week, a team raised by The Sun management went on a facility tour of the state-of-the-art factory of the company…

  • Wike’s wife launches new campaign for exclusive breast-feeding

    — 29th April 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Wife of the Rivers State governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, has charged Nigerians to join the campaign in promoting exclusive breast-feeding for strong and healthy children. Justice Nyesom-Wike also tasked local government areas chairmen in the state, to make budgetary allocation for the sensitization of women on the importance of breast-feeding their children for…

