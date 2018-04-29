CAN shelves demonstration against killing of Christians

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Saturday, resolved to shelve the planned demonstration against the recurrent killings of Christians in different states of Nigeria as earlier annouced.

A source informed Sunday Sun that the move may not be unconnected to the peculiar security nature of the state and the fear that any such outpouring of faith -based procession within or outside the church may lead to further security challenges in the state.

Sunday Sun gathered that in lieu of the peaceful demonstration, CAN has resolved that Christians, represented by their pastors and principals, should gather and hold a prayer session at the headquarters of the Christian Association of Nigeria in the state capital on Sunday.

Kano State Chairman of the association, Reverend Adeolu Sam Adeyemo told Sunday Sun on phone that they would gather for prayer to appeal the Lord to intervene in the affairs of Nigeria and to bring peace to its people.

He added that the decision to shelve the protest was not forced on them from any quarters or by any external body adding that it was agreed by the executive based on a number of cogent reasons.

‘Number one we took into cognizance the efforts of the state government in ensuring the promotion of inter faith harmony and in its protection of people of all faith in the state’ he stated

We also considered the volatility of the state and felt that a prayer was a better option to adopt given our own case in Kano State” he added