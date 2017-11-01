The Sun News
CAN raps Osinbajo, says ‘plot to Islamise Nigeria real’

From: Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has criticised the recent comment credited to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, in which he reportedly said that the claim by CAN that President Muhammadu Buhari had secret plan to islamise Nigeria, was untrue.

Osinbajo was said to have, knowingly or unknowingly, discredited CAN in his avowed resolve to douse religious tension in Nigeria and win the heart of the government of President Buhari.

CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, in a statement, on Wednesday, said the Vice President might have been misinformed to take that position, stressing that the Vice President was obviously talking “tongue in cheeks”.

They challenged Osinbajo to always confirm his facts before speaking, particularly in fundamental issues that affect the peace and unity of Nigeria.

Ayokunle, in the statement, signed by his media aide, Bayo Oladeji, justified his claims with several commitments of the government to Organisation Of Islamic Countries (OIC) and other Islamic organisations.

“Our worry was that Nigeria is seriously active in international islamic alliances and organizations which is in total violation of the constitution. Regrettably, Osinbajo seems not conscious of it and the motive behind the recent adoption of the Sukkuk Bond.

“Then we ask, Is Sukkuk constitutional? Is it not part of the resolutions of OIC and IAO? Is it not part of Nigeria’s adoption of Islamic sharia and financial system that it is mandatory for all African government that subscribed to Islam?.

“We also ask why the present government joined Islamic Military Alliance against terrorism? Are we an Islamic nation to so do? Can’t Nigeria fight terrorism without joining Islamic coalition? Why would the government continue to consciously heat up the polity?

“We are obviously not opposed to Islamic evangelism by any Muslim group, if done with a peaceful motive. The Christians also exercise their constitutional rights to do so through revivals and gospel rallies. But we are opposed to the government of Nigeria adopting Islamic resolutions that are against the constitution.

The CAN, however, advised Osinbajo to use his good office to correct the imbalance in the Nigerian system and other alleged unconstitutional actions noted with the government in order to reduce tension in the polity.

