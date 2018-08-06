– The Sun News
Can Nigeria be saved? The G57 thinks so

One in every six Africans is a Nigerian and 10 per cent of all black people on earth are Nigerians. By 2050, Nigeria will become the third largest nation on earth and 67 per cent of the population will be below 30 years of age. Nigeria has been at the precipice many times, but always seems to find its way back. Today, Nigeria is back at the brink again, but will this time be different? We think so, and, in July 2017, we created the G57 to emphasise the opportunities and minimise the risks in a non-partisan manner.

The G57 is a non-partisan group of 57 successful Nigerian professionals from every corner of Nigeria and around the globe. The combination of democracy and a productive economy is what Nigeria needs to stabilise and to lead African stability and growth into the future. To operationalise this thinking, the G57 has mobilised a national grassroots citizen engagement organ, which presently has 1,000 members and 25,000 followers. This organ, branded “PUP Culture,” is based on the fundamental building blocks of prosperity, unity, and peace, which have been the enduring cultural values in every Nigerian tribe.

As the nation prepares for the general election in 2019, the G57 seeks a new set of ideas and capabilities to solve Nigeria’s fundamental problems. We are facilitating voter education, grassroots mobilisation, a shift from tribal to issues-based debates, and systemic adjustments. The right systemic adjustments, political stability, technical partnerships, and strong foreign investment have the potential to grow Nigeria’s GDP from $400 billion in 2016 to $4 trillion in eight years. There are numerous examples of such exponential growth in Nigeria. For example, a company invested $280 million in 2003 and by 2010, the company was valued at over $45 billion. The United States is a natural partner for entrenching democracy, fighting corruption, and expanding trade, security, and investment. Nigeria in turn is a critical partner with respect to Nigerian immigration, its democratic values, and its shared security goals.

Nigeria cannot seem to get past its reputation for insecurity, corruption, fraud, and human rights issues. Both Christians and Muslims are slaughtered daily. The culprits have been labelled Fulani herdsmen and Boko Haram, but there is more to the story. Some experts believe the violence results from economic issues that are purposefully amplified by political actors, but are also exacerbated by an exploding population and the shrinking of grazing lands due to climate change. Add to this the arrival of foreign fighters and small arms and the regional fallout of the crises of Libya, Yemen, Syria and Iraq.

Nigeria’s issues are multifaceted and systemic. They revolve around weak private and public institutions as well as the government’s lack of capacity to solve problems. Nigerians, who are generally patriotic and passionate about the country, are frustrated, poor, and losing confidence in successive governments. But they remain committed to the Nigerian project. Average Nigerians are agreeable to a liberal democracy: according to a recent poll, 81 per cent of Nigerians do not care about the religion or tribe of their leaders.

• Tom Iseghohi is founder and executive chairman of the G57 and an executive vice president at the Hudson Consulting Group’s global consulting practice based in New York
Related Articles

RAY EKPU

Buhari congratulates Ray Ekpu at 70

— 6th August 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated veteran journalist and co-founder of Newswatch Magazine, Ray Ekpu, on his 70th, and 45 years as a journalist and an administrator. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina had, in a statement, said that President Buhari joined Ekpu’s colleagues in the media…

  • KALU

    Shun politics of bitterness, Orji Kalu urges Igbo

    — 6th August 2018

    Kenneth Udeh – Abia Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has advised the Igbo to eschew politics of bitterness. Dr. Kalu, who had been in the South East to mobilise support for the APC in the 2019 general elections, advised  the Igbo to shun…

  • EKITI

    Ekiti Mega party dissolves into PPN

    — 6th August 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti The Mega Party of Nigeria (MPN), in Ekiti State, at the weekend, had over 4000 members of its executives across the wards, councils and state levels defected to the Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN). MPN State Publicity Secretary, Moses Ajagunigbala, said the move by the erstwhile MPN members was informed by the…

  • CBN

    How CBN supported .4m farmers, 1.2m indirect jobs with Anchor Borrower

    — 6th August 2018

    Omodele Adigun; Uche Usim, Abuja Four hundred thousand farmers have so far been supported financially and technically to grow 12 crops under the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The initiative, operated through the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), has also created about 1.2 million indirect…

  • Freedom

    Police say abducted Islamic preacher, two sons regain freedom in Kaduna

    — 6th August 2018

    NAN The Police in Kaduna State on Sunday confirmed that Malam Ahmad Garko, known as Al-Garkawy, an Islamic preacher in Kaduna and his two sons have regained freedom at about 6.30 pm today. The Command’s Public Relations Officers, DSP Mukhtar Aliyu disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview in Kaduna…

