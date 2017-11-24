The Sun News
Latest
24th November 2017 - Military hands over in Zimbabwe as former VP takes power
24th November 2017 - CAN, Muslim Council condemn Adamawa killings
24th November 2017 - After APC exit, PDP woos Atiku 
24th November 2017 - Gombe businessman to spend 6 months in jail over N23.5m fraud
24th November 2017 - Evans: Absence of lawyer stalls arraignment on fresh charges
24th November 2017 - Senegalese president tasks AU on illegal migration
24th November 2017 - BREAKING: Atiku formally dumps APC, writes party about decision
24th November 2017 - Emir of Dutse calls for development of tourism infrastructure
24th November 2017 - Katsina woman kills month-old step-son
24th November 2017 - Forex hike may affect Enyimba Stadium completion
Home / National / CAN, Muslim Council condemn Adamawa killings

CAN, Muslim Council condemn Adamawa killings

— 24th November 2017

The Adamawa State chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Muslim Council have condemned the perpetrators of the Mubi Mosque suicide attack and the killings in Numan that led to loss of many lives and properties in the state.

The groups, in separate news conferences in Yola, presided by the Chairman of CAN, Most Rev. Stephen Mamza, and his counterpart of Muslim Council, Alhaji Abubakar Sahabo, called for the fishing out of the perpetrators to face justice.

While calling for panel of inquiry to fish out the perpetrators of the killings, the faith organizations called on their members to be extra vigilant and check persons and vehicles entering places of worship to curtail suicide attacks.

“We are deeply distressed over the killings of women and children in some villages of Numan LGA on Monday. CAN condemns in strong terms, the killings of unarmed civilians especially little children and women.

“This is by all standard of war, condemnable and unacceptable. We call on the government to bring to book the perpetrators of this wicked act to forestall any future occurrence,” Mamza said.

He reiterated CAN’s commitment to peaceful coexistence with all individual and groups.

“We call on all to embrace peace, shun hate speech and anything that will incite the general public to breach of public order.”

Sahabo on his part, called on the state government to take full responsibility of injured victims including compensation for the dead, and tasked security agencies to provide adequate security cover in all vulnerable places.

“The Muslim Council wishes to reiterate its commitment to help in the maintenance of peace and peaceful coexistence among diverse people of the state.

“However, we urge the state government and security agencies to always take decisive and necessary lawful measures on those elements and agents who provoke state of fear and destruction in the state,” Sahabo said.

The over many people died in Monday’s Numan attack and Tuesday Mubi mosque bomb blast suspected to be perpetrated by Boko Haram and a militia group. (NAN)

Post Views: 20
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Military hands over in Zimbabwe as former VP takes power

— 24th November 2017

Zimbabwe’s new President Emmerson Mnangagwa has addressed the people of the country who throng the stadium in Harare, vowing to serve all citizens. He said he felt “deeply humbled” to take the role and not oblivious to the many Zimbabweans from across the political and racial divide who have helped make this day.” He paid…

  • CAN, Muslim Council condemn Adamawa killings

    — 24th November 2017

    The Adamawa State chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Muslim Council have condemned the perpetrators of the Mubi Mosque suicide attack and the killings in Numan that led to loss of many lives and properties in the state. The groups, in separate news conferences in Yola, presided by the Chairman of CAN,…

  • After APC exit, PDP woos Atiku 

    — 24th November 2017

    From Ndubuisi Orji,Abuja Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)  on Friday formally extended an invitation to former Vice President,  Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to return to the party, which he left in the run-up to the 2015 general elections. The PDP said it is ready to re-admit the former vice president,  without any precondition. PDP National Publicity Secretary, …

  • Gombe businessman to spend 6 months in jail over N23.5m fraud

    — 24th November 2017

      From: Ali Abare, Gombe The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Gombe zonal office, said it has secured the conviction of one Muhammad Abubakar Mubi to six months imprisonment. This was disclosed in a statement posted on the website of the agency monitored, in Gombe, on Friday. Mubi was said to have appeared before…

  • Evans: Absence of lawyer stalls arraignment on fresh charges

    — 24th November 2017

    Absence of Evans’ lawyer stalls his arraignment on another fresh charges From: Lukman Olabiyi Absence of Olukoya Ogungbeje, lawyer to the suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike a.k.a Evans before Justice Akintoye of the Lagos State High Court Lagos yesterday, again stalled his arraignment on another two separate charges. Failure to arraign Evans and others yesterday…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share