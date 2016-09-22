CAN calls for 3-day fasting, prayers for Nigeria

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called for three-day fasting and prayer session for the nation in commemoration of its 56th Independence anniversary coming up on October 1.

Nigeria gained independence from British colonial rule in 1960. Various developments in the last few years have triggered growing concerns about Nigeria’s unity and national development.

CAN President, Samson Ayokunle, in a statement from his Head of Media and Publicity, Adebayo Oladeji, said the prayers will be for the nation and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ayokunle had, during his message at Sallah, called for patience and understanding from Nigerians for the current government.

He noted that although the times were hard, God will show his mercies to Nigeria if the nation prays to Him.

Reiterating his earlier point, Ayokunle, a pastor, called on Nigerians to use the opportunity of the anniversary to talk to God about the nation’s many challenges.

“We call on all Christians, nation-wide, to seek the face of God for divine intervention as our political leaders are seeking for the panacea to the economic recession and the attendant problems,” he said.