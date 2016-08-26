The Sun News
US Secretary of State John Kerry delivers remarks on "Securing American Entities Operating Abroad" at the US Department of State Bureau of Diplomatic Security Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSAC) November 20, 2013, during their 28th Annual Briefing at the US Department of State in Washington, DC. AFP Photo/Paul J. RichardsPAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images

CAN blasts US Govt over Kerry’s visit

— 26th August 2016

• Says it’s part of plan to persecute Christians

From Fred Itua, Abuja

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigerian (CAN), yesterday, came hard on the United States (US) Secretary of States, Mr. John Kerry over his visit to Nigeria, alleging that it was discriminatory, personal and divisive.
It alleged that the visit was aimed at “furthering Federal Government’s plan to continue to persecute the teeming population of Nigerian Christians.”
The body further noted that Kerry, during his visit to Nigeria, only visited the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III and met with the 19 northern governors with only three  Christians among them.
Similarly, at the Presidential Villa, where he was hosted by President Muhammadu Buhari, Kerry met with selected northern governors.
National President of CAN, Supo Ayokunle while speaking on the visit, lambasted Kerry’s lack of respect to the heterogeneous nature of Nigeria, having openly favoured northern Nigeria and Muslims to the detriment of the Christian community.
Ayokunle said the discriminatory  disposition of the US Secretary of State during the visit confirmed accusations that the President Barack Obama’s administration openly supported the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2015 general elections which produced the current leadership of the country.
While calling on Kerry to ‘stop interfering in Nigerian affairs’, the CAN president said the visit was a complete flop and exposed Kerry’s negligence of Nigeria’s unity in diversity ideology that has remained the bedrock of the country.
“Why did he meet with 19 northern governors, without meeting with southern governors? Is Nigeria made up of the north alone?”
Ayokunle said the visit sends a wrong message and appeared to affirm the allegation that Christians, under the Buhari administration are under a siege.
“Kerry’s action speaks volume, his body language were very divisive.
“If US Secretary of States came for official visit, it’s understandable, but we demand explanation why he was selective. Has the Sultan’s Palace become another State House? Was Kerry invited by the Sultan?
“We have 36 States in Nigeria; he only selected northern governors to meet. It was a visit to the North and not to Nigeria. It was surely a very divisive visit. With the visit to the North, Kerry heightened fears and tension among Christians in Nigeria; if they cannot bring us together, they should not interfere in our affairs.”
On the perennial killing of Christians in northern Nigeria, the CAN president said: “Have the DSS arrested the Muslim youths who burnt down a Catholic Church in Niger State because they were worshiping on Friday? What happened to the ECWA pastor who was killed in his farm in Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State? What has happened concerning the Redeemed preacher who was murdered in Kubwa, Abuja?”
“Look at the recent case in Zamfara State  where Christians were burnt alive. What has happened? They will tell you, they are still investigating. Have they been arrested and charged to court? If the government cannot sit up and protect Christians, tolerance is going to break down; they should do the right thing, they should not provoke Christians. Have we ever seen this government bring anybody to book?”
The CAN president tasked President Buhari ‘to come out clean’, adding that, “a government that doesn’t listen is not for the people.”
Ayokunle alleged that while the DSS and the Police have been slow in arresting extremists killing Christians in the country, they have been fast persecuting Christians.

  Emmanuel Chukwuma Umeh 26th August 2016 at 10:39 am
    If Buhari administration and the Security Agencies continue to promote injustices of killings of the Christians in the Northern Nigeria and the Fulani’s herdsmen criminality advances of killings of the people in the villages of the Southern Nigeria, then, God Almighty will surely act for the vindication of His severely oppressed people in NIGERIA!
    God Almighty is forever alive! He is never dead!
    Therefore, if the Government of NIGERIA and NIGERIA law-enforcement/security agencies that suppose to protect all Nigerians citizenry equally, irrespective of your tribes and rebellious background, are now working for the only interest of the Northern Hausa/Fulani’s political cabals against the Northern Christians and the Southern Nigerians citizenry, then God Almighty will have to arise for the spiritual and physical defense of His people in NIGERIA (Psalm 68:2)!
    And when that happens, as He will surely do, all those devouring political cabals will surely be destroyed by the Almighty earthquake of fire from God Almighty!
    Therefore, let them be extremely careful, and stop all these political injustices they have be inflicting on the Northern Christians and the Southern people of NIGERIA!

  Yusuf o Abdulrahaman 26th August 2016 at 11:19 am
    The people that were burn in zamfara were Muslim not Christian pls Nigeria be guided

    Emmanuel Chukwuma Umeh 26th August 2016 at 12:15 pm
      The fact remains that whether they are Muslims or Christians, no Nigerians should be burnt for whatever reasons!
      Therefore, if Buhari administration and the Security Agencies continue to allow/promote the injustices of the killings of the Christians or Muslims in the Northern Nigeria and the Fulani’s herdsmen criminality advances of the killings of the people in the villages of the Southern Nigeria, then, God Almighty will surely/unavoidably act for the vindication of His severely oppressed people in NIGERIA!
      God Almighty is forever alive! He is never dead!
      Therefore, if the Government of NIGERIA and NIGERIA law-enforcement/security agencies that suppose to protect all Nigerians citizenry equally, irrespective of your tribes and religious background, are now working for the only interest of the Northern Hausa/Fulani’s political cabals against the Northern Christians/Northern minority Muslims, and the Southern Nigerians citizenry, then God Almighty will have to arise for the spiritual and physical defense of His people in NIGERIA (Psalm 68:1-2)!
      And when that happens, as He will surely do, all those devouring political cabals will surely be destroyed by the Almighty earthquake of fire from God Almighty!
      Therefore, let them be extremely careful, and stop all these political injustices they have be inflicting on the Northern Christians/other minorities, and the Southern people of NIGERIA!
      All Nigerians, irrespective of their tribes and religious beliefs, have the same legal equal and constitutional rights and status in NIGERIA!
      But Hausa/Fulani’s cabals have continued to give themselves preeminence over and above others in NIGERIA with the use of religion as their swords of selfishness/wickedness!

  ochendo 26th August 2016 at 12:06 pm
    Without bias mr kerry was on personal visit following his engagements on arrival.for me all official/diplomatic expenses incurred from public fund should be recovered.if obama administration has come so low to attend birthday party of an ordinary citizen(and a known religious bigot) of another country then something sinister must have taken place globally under obama tenure about to end.let’s watch out!

  obum_okpatu 26th August 2016 at 12:31 pm
    people should see how destructive Americans are. Mr. Kerry comes all the way from USA to Nigeria to seek for development of the North and not Nigeria. he had meetings with 7 northern governors of which the real contention was not disclosed. so when North is breathing Nigeria is healthy. but Obama has said that americans did not go where their interest is not protected, then I ask what is the interest of America in the North?
    God dey, no wahala until it’s manifested.

  Dr. Uche Kalu 26th August 2016 at 1:41 pm
    @Mazi Emmanuel Chukwuma Umeh; You seem to have
    forgotten that heaven helps those, who help themselves.
    God will never come down from heaven to help you fight those
    Buhari’s Hausa/Fulani barbarians and savages.
    During the Biafran/Nigerian War, we Christian Biafran Soldiers
    prayed very hard and bravely stood our ground against the
    invading Nigerian vandals.
    God did answer to the earnest prayers of His Christian Children
    of Biafra.
    Manna did fall from heaven to us,delivered by Caritas, WCC ,IRC
    et al.Even weapons were delivered to us by some Christian Catholic
    Orders.With those weapons we fought a Nigerian Army, armed, supplied and supported by Arch-Imperialist Britain,Revisionist Soviet Union,Reactionary Muslim Arab Countries and some OAU Expeditionary Forces, for about three fucking bloodly years.
    Through God’s intervention,Noble African Christian Leaders from
    Cote d’Ivoire, Gabon, Tanzania and Zambia helped to evacuate and
    save,hundreds of thausands of Biafran children from starvation.
    Buhari’s Fulani herdsmen will neither dare mess up in Governor Ayo
    Fayose’s Ekiti State, nor in Abia or Anambra States like they do in
    Enugu and other Southern States.
    All the cowardly Governor of Enugu State,Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi could
    do is to ask his people to pray,instead of arming them to defend
    themselves, after the massacre in his domian a couple of months ago,when innocent villagers were slaughtered in cold blood.
    Buhari’s Fulani herdsmen have struck again, and all that the Wawa
    reprobate Governor of Enugu State could do , is to deadpan by calling on the security men,who happen to be Hausa/Fulani muslims.
    It is about time we Igbos rallied round and hound those elected
    Igbo Leaders, like Okorocha of Imo,Ugwuanyi of Enugu and Umahi
    of Ebonyi, out of office.
    Those trio are Igbo cowards and quislings representing the interest
    of our Hausa/Fulani enemies.
    The trio ought to be impeached and removed from office.
    Okorocha, Ugwuanyi and Umahi must go.!
    Enyimba kwenu-o-o-o-o!!

