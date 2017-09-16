The Sun News
Latest
16th September 2017 - Campari and Soda
16th September 2017 - Beyond Buhari, what IPOB must do to end tension in South East
16th September 2017 - Python Dance and Oct. 1 quit order
16th September 2017 - TRAILS OF DEATH…CRIES OF WOE IN PLATEAU
16th September 2017 - The arms seizure in Lagos
16th September 2017 - ABORTED DREAM
16th September 2017 - SOLDIERS ALSO CRY
16th September 2017 - DAY I WEPT like a baby – ALAKE OF EGBALAND
16th September 2017 - Men and the blame game
16th September 2017 - I was hoping that she won’t want to marry me because I wasn’t ready as I didn’t have enough money –Husband, I saw him as a mature man. I had no other thoughts as I was underage at that time –Wife
Home / Food & Drinks / Campari and Soda

Campari and Soda

— 16th September 2017

Campari is a bitter Italian aperitif. It is a proprietary blend of herbs and spices, is a brilliant bright, blood-red color, and has a unique flavour which may take some getting used to. Campari, probably is the most famous bitter apéritif on the planet.

The ‘secret’ recipe was originally developed in 1860 by Gaspare Campari in the town of Novara, Italy near Milan. Campari was fond of experimenting with new beverages and the development of this particular bitter played an integral role in changing the custom of drinking digestifs after a meal into a pre-meal custom. Campari remains an iconic before dinner drink ingredient.

Campari does have an interesting taste. Its prominent flavour is that of a strong bitter orange similar to if you were to drop orange bitters directly on your tongue (though that’s not recommended as it will ‘burn’ your taste buds).

It has many uses in cocktails and is used in some of the best recipes of all time. It certainly makes almost any meal just a little bit better.

Ingredients

•250ml Campari

•500ml soda water

•orange slices and ice, to serve

Method

1.Mix Campari with soda water in a jug. Add ice and orange slices and serve.

Post Views: 24
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

TRAILS OF DEATH…CRIES OF WOE IN PLATEAU

— 16th September 2017

Man loses 16 family members in herdsmen’s attack Woman loses 4 kids, husband, father, 2 others From GYANG BERE, JOS Calamity walking on all fours in the middle of the night came calling with blood and agony when suspected Fulani herdsmen invaded Ancha village in Maingo District of Bassa Local Government area of Plateau State,…

  • ABORTED DREAM

    — 16th September 2017

    Untold story of 12-year-old boy shot dead in Owerri market demolition He was waiting to enter seminary this September – Mother From GEORGE ONYEJIUWA, OWERRI But for cruel fate, Master Somtochukwu Ibeanusi who was felled by a stray bullet allegedly fired by security agents during the demolition of the Eke- Ukwu three weeks ago, would…

  • SOLDIERS ALSO CRY

    — 16th September 2017

    10,000 rendered homeless as govt. demolishes Suleja’s old military barracks You’ve ruined our lives  – Ex-soldiers You’re illegal occupants – Niger govt. From JOHN ADAMS, MINNA After much bickering, and controversies, the Niger State government, has rolled out bulldozers to demolish the over 50-year-old military settlement, Rafinsayin, in Suleja Local Government area of the state….

  • DAY I WEPT like a baby – ALAKE OF EGBALAND

    — 16th September 2017

    Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III, the Alake of Egbaland,  sits on one of the foremost and powerful royal stools in Yorubaland. But even before ascending the throne of the unique Egba people, who hold the distinction of having produced two of Nigeria’s former heads of state and leading lights in diverse sectors, the former Army…

  • My mistakes made me

    — 16th September 2017

    In the beginning, all and sundry were fearful that he was going to turn out a roadside tailor and join the bandwagon. Yomi Awoyemi, the creative director of Yormages, as he would always refer to himself, beat all odds and turned out to be among the best. He perfected his act by making as many…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share