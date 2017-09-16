Campari and Soda

Campari is a bitter Italian aperitif. It is a proprietary blend of herbs and spices, is a brilliant bright, blood-red color, and has a unique flavour which may take some getting used to. Campari, probably is the most famous bitter apéritif on the planet.

The ‘secret’ recipe was originally developed in 1860 by Gaspare Campari in the town of Novara, Italy near Milan. Campari was fond of experimenting with new beverages and the development of this particular bitter played an integral role in changing the custom of drinking digestifs after a meal into a pre-meal custom. Campari remains an iconic before dinner drink ingredient.

Campari does have an interesting taste. Its prominent flavour is that of a strong bitter orange similar to if you were to drop orange bitters directly on your tongue (though that’s not recommended as it will ‘burn’ your taste buds).

It has many uses in cocktails and is used in some of the best recipes of all time. It certainly makes almost any meal just a little bit better.

Ingredients

•250ml Campari

•500ml soda water

•orange slices and ice, to serve

Method

1.Mix Campari with soda water in a jug. Add ice and orange slices and serve.