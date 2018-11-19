Political campaigns in Nigeria have their unique Nigerianness which adds excitement to this season. You can be sure for one that there will be boisterous rallies across cities and states by virtually all the candidates and their parties, featuring thousands of people who, more often than not, comprise preponderantly of hired mercantile rally rats rather than the faithful of any clear ideology or idea. Whatever else may count as the character of campaigns in this society, the era and the culture of campaigns that constitute substantially of candidates and their parties going round states singing winner o oooo, winner you don win….. after which they distribute wrapper and basic food item to people and everyone goes home just have to end. The duty to re-invent Nigeria and imbue it with substance and higher values must be subscribed to by those who lead or aspire to lead in the society. Election campaigns must, as of necessity, be anchored on substance and sincere, well articulated ideas that can be pursued to lift man and society. Here now therefore, is an opportunity for those who aspire to lead to properly stand up to be assessed. Actually political campaigns hold out greater value in democracy than people are yet to fully appreciate in our environment. It remains one of those illogical expectations of our time and space that

political parties or individuals who did not put across any meaningful policy proposals during campaigns are expected on finding themselves in government to begin to pursue purposeful programmes. It does not tally. If any individual or group cannot be on their best when still pitching for votes, it is difficult to imagine that such persons will, on assumption of the office, suddenly conjure solid policies and programmes that will make a difference. It is true that campaign stomping come many times with promises that are never redeemed after election. Not advancing any purposeful policy option on the other hand offers no hope at all. A candidate is as good as his message to the electorate. It is not for nothing that candidates in more developed democracies and societies allocate huge resources to locate and hire communication experts and to develop messages that reach home. For candidates seeking renewal of mandate, the terrain is understandably more challenging. They run against their record in office. However much they strive to shade their record in the hues they desire, the electorate already have the scorecard in their hands. It is called time for reckoning. Even as the parties and their candidates are contending with the substance in their campaigns and how best to convince the electorate, of critical importance equally is the tone and bearing of the campaigns. The extant Electoral Act clearly came ahead of the recent government sermons against hate speech. Section 95 (1) of the Act provides that “A political campaign or slogan shall not be tainted with abusive language directly or indirectly likely to injure religion, ethnic, tribal or sectional feelings” and (2); “Abusive, intemperate, slanderous or base language or insinuations or innuendoes designed or likely