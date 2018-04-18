The Sun News
Latest
18th April 2018 - Smartphone for children: Good or bad?
18th April 2018 - Camon X, X Pro out with innovations
18th April 2018 - Tech Fest holds in Lagos May 15
18th April 2018 - Mobile Internet users hit 100.9m in February, says NCC
18th April 2018 - GSMA launches global mobile money certification scheme
18th April 2018 - NITDA’s capacity-building programme begins in Jigawa
18th April 2018 - Fulani herdsmen: Middle-Belt, SS, SE, SW must come together to win war -Yedimakudon
18th April 2018 - Silence of Tambuwal as Buhari meets with President Trump, and Prime Minister May
18th April 2018 - Angela Onyekaba 07051690848
18th April 2018 - Constitution amendment: Senate transmits 12 bills to Buhari for assent
Home / Business / Camon X, X Pro out with innovations
Camon X

Camon X, X Pro out with innovations

— 18th April 2018

When Tecno Mobile earlier this year launched the mid-range slim bezel device, Camon CM, the device was greatly received especially by those who really loved the slim bezels design but could not afford the likes of Samsung S9 or iPhone X.

Smartphone users thought they had seen it all until, Transsion Holdings, makers of Tecno Mobile last week during a  Global Spring launch in Lagos announced its latest smartphone duo, the Camon X and Camon X Pro, which offers more in terms of RAM, storage and the selfie camera.

The Tecno Camon X is a major improvement from the last year’s Camon CX and according to Tecno, it offers 30 per cent in camera and performance.

The Camon X comes with the latest customised Tecno Mobile user interface, HiOS 3.3 with a lot of new features like a facial recognition system, called Face ID. Another feature present is the night mode which first debuted on the Phantom 8 but has now been greatly improved.

Explaining the features of the phone,  Andy Yan, vice president, Transformers Holdings .said the Camon X came in a perfectly crafted polycarbonate body, designed to modern standards, with the antenna band over the top.

The mono speaker is below the device and also for the first time on a Tecno device, the 3.5mm earphone jack has been moved to the bottom. Also, the volume rocker, SIM tray (which includes both sims and SD card) and the power button are all on one side of the device, the right side. The fingerprint sensor retains its usual position at the back.

Like the Camon CM that was released in January this year, the Camon X is incredibly light and thin with a visual thickness of just 5.2mm.

On the face ID, he said the version introduced in the Camon X is more advanced. Not only is it fast, it can also work in low light or no light conditions.

The display of the Camon X he said is larger than its predecessors: “This is courtesy of the slim bezels design, which has now become the order of the day in the technological world. The display is the Netflix standard, 18:9 aspect ratio which is also the same screen ratio of the Camon CM. This means that the display is longer with little bezels. The device sports a large 6.0 inches HD+ screen but, compared to the Phantom 6 Plus, it is way smaller because the bezels have been significantly reduced, giving more room for viewing pleasure.”

Stephen Ha, general manager of Tecno Mobile, said the processor is the MediaTek MT6763 Helio P23, which is designed for mid-range devices. The processing speed is clocked at 2.0Ghz and it runs on Octa-core processor, a 20 per cent improvement in performance compared to the Camon CX.

Tecno Camon X comes with a 3GB RAM and a 16GB ROM. It also runs on Android 8.1 Oreo, making it the first Tecno device to feature the latest software. This is also the first device to feature Tecno Mobile’s customized UI, the HiOS 3.3, the latest operating system from Techno Mobile, and is customised for Techno users, making its operation fast and smooth.

The  camera featured on the Camon X is 24MP for the X Pro front camera (Selfie) with dual flash, while the back camera is 16MP, with a quad ring flash.

Both cameras can capture amazing pictures in low light. The front camera also comes with some amazing features like the Portrait mode, Beauty mode and Panorama.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Smartphone

Smartphone for children: Good or bad?

— 18th April 2018

Chinenye Anuforo; [email protected] 08063768550, 07054965005 Years ago, parents wondered at what age they should give their children full access to the car keys. Today, most parents face a similar question on when a child should own his or her own smartphone. But unlike driving a car, which is legal in some countries from a certain…

  • Camon X

    Camon X, X Pro out with innovations

    — 18th April 2018

    When Tecno Mobile earlier this year launched the mid-range slim bezel device, Camon CM, the device was greatly received especially by those who really loved the slim bezels design but could not afford the likes of Samsung S9 or iPhone X. Smartphone users thought they had seen it all until, Transsion Holdings, makers of Tecno…

  • Lagos

    Tech Fest holds in Lagos May 15

    — 18th April 2018

    … Diamond Bank partners MTN, Microsoft, others to boost tech space Chinenye Anuforo Nigeria’s technology space is set to witness a game-changing experiential platform with the unveiling of Tech Fest by Diamond Bank Plc in partnership with MTN, Visa, Microsoft, NIBSS, Deloitte and Touche, Interswitch and Beat FM. Scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, May 15…

  • NCC

    Mobile Internet users hit 100.9m in February, says NCC

    — 18th April 2018

    Internet users in Nigeria increased in number from 100.2 million in January to 100.9 million in February, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said. The NCC made this disclosure in its monthly Internet Subscribers Data for February 2018 on its website. The data showed a marginal increase of 670,385 new subscribers in the country. NCC…

  • GSMA

    GSMA launches global mobile money certification scheme

    — 18th April 2018

    Chinenye Anuforo The Global System for Mobile Communication Association (GSMA) at the Mobile 360, West Africa event last week, announced the launch of the GSMA Mobile Money Certification, a global scheme for mobile money providers to offer safer, more transparent and more resilient financial services to millions of mobile money users around the world. GSMA…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share