Camon X, X Pro out with innovations

When Tecno Mobile earlier this year launched the mid-range slim bezel device, Camon CM, the device was greatly received especially by those who really loved the slim bezels design but could not afford the likes of Samsung S9 or iPhone X.

Smartphone users thought they had seen it all until, Transsion Holdings, makers of Tecno Mobile last week during a Global Spring launch in Lagos announced its latest smartphone duo, the Camon X and Camon X Pro, which offers more in terms of RAM, storage and the selfie camera.

The Tecno Camon X is a major improvement from the last year’s Camon CX and according to Tecno, it offers 30 per cent in camera and performance.

The Camon X comes with the latest customised Tecno Mobile user interface, HiOS 3.3 with a lot of new features like a facial recognition system, called Face ID. Another feature present is the night mode which first debuted on the Phantom 8 but has now been greatly improved.

Explaining the features of the phone, Andy Yan, vice president, Transformers Holdings .said the Camon X came in a perfectly crafted polycarbonate body, designed to modern standards, with the antenna band over the top.

The mono speaker is below the device and also for the first time on a Tecno device, the 3.5mm earphone jack has been moved to the bottom. Also, the volume rocker, SIM tray (which includes both sims and SD card) and the power button are all on one side of the device, the right side. The fingerprint sensor retains its usual position at the back.

Like the Camon CM that was released in January this year, the Camon X is incredibly light and thin with a visual thickness of just 5.2mm.

On the face ID, he said the version introduced in the Camon X is more advanced. Not only is it fast, it can also work in low light or no light conditions.

The display of the Camon X he said is larger than its predecessors: “This is courtesy of the slim bezels design, which has now become the order of the day in the technological world. The display is the Netflix standard, 18:9 aspect ratio which is also the same screen ratio of the Camon CM. This means that the display is longer with little bezels. The device sports a large 6.0 inches HD+ screen but, compared to the Phantom 6 Plus, it is way smaller because the bezels have been significantly reduced, giving more room for viewing pleasure.”

Stephen Ha, general manager of Tecno Mobile, said the processor is the MediaTek MT6763 Helio P23, which is designed for mid-range devices. The processing speed is clocked at 2.0Ghz and it runs on Octa-core processor, a 20 per cent improvement in performance compared to the Camon CX.

Tecno Camon X comes with a 3GB RAM and a 16GB ROM. It also runs on Android 8.1 Oreo, making it the first Tecno device to feature the latest software. This is also the first device to feature Tecno Mobile’s customized UI, the HiOS 3.3, the latest operating system from Techno Mobile, and is customised for Techno users, making its operation fast and smooth.

The camera featured on the Camon X is 24MP for the X Pro front camera (Selfie) with dual flash, while the back camera is 16MP, with a quad ring flash.

Both cameras can capture amazing pictures in low light. The front camera also comes with some amazing features like the Portrait mode, Beauty mode and Panorama.