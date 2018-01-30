The Sun News
Latest
30th January 2018 - Renowned Ogun educationist, Abayomi Jiboku dies at 67
30th January 2018 - Imo NSCDC denies shooting hotel guard
30th January 2018 - Horror in India: 8-month-old girl raped by 28-year-old cousin
30th January 2018 - Herdsmen Killings: Stop calling us North central – Dr. Wayas
30th January 2018 - President has measures in place to deal with “threats to peace and security” – Lai Mohammed
30th January 2018 - Pope to send envoy to hear out accusations against Chilean bishop
30th January 2018 - Cameroonian gendarmes invade C’River community
30th January 2018 - Oko Polytechnic declares two-day holiday for Ekwueme
30th January 2018 - 5.5 million displaced across Horn of Africa by end 2017 – UN
30th January 2018 - Police confirm one killing along Benue/Nasarawa border
Home / Cover / National / Cameroonian gendarmes invade C’River community

Cameroonian gendarmes invade C’River community

— 30th January 2018

Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cameroonian gendarmes numbering about 10, on Tuesday morning, invaded Danare community, in Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State, apparently in search of militants fighting the Cameroon government.

The gendarmes were said to have told the natives, who accosted them, that they were looking for militants who took refuge in the community.

Investigations also revealed that since the outbreak of hostilities between the Cameroonian Government and the Southern Cameroon people over the move for secession last year, the gendarmes had invaded Danare, Biajua and Basua Border communities in Boki ‎Local Government Area and sometimes killing innocent Nigerians.

It was learnt that over 3,000 refugees from Cameroun are currently taking refuge in Danare, which borders the Central African country.

Raising the alarm over the recent invasion, a group of Danare indigenes, led by a former Councilor in the Boki Council, Hon. Dauglas Ogar, told journalists, in Calabar, on Tuesday, that the gendarmes stormed the village at about 2:00a.m., Tuesday morning and shooting sporadically in search of the said militants.

This development reportedly caused panic in the community as the natives scampered for safety while a few sustained injuries in the process.

Ogar’s words,  “Our people did not sleep on Monday night because gendarmes from Cameroun invaded our community claiming to look for Ambazonia militants.  The militants, who have since taken refuge in the surrounding forests, were also shooting and the whole community was in chaos.

“It is important to recall the sad invasion of Danare communities by the Cameroonian soldiers which happened on January 25 this year where more than 80 well armed Cameroonian soldiers with various range of military weapons and arms crossed the international boundary in the Danare-Daddi/Danare-Bodam international border openings and abducted five natives.”

He claimed that the Cameroonian soldiers warned residents of Danare communities to be prepared for their return to carry out a military raid to cleanse the communities of all Ambazonia refugees’ threat to the Cameroon Government.

Ogar continued, “The soldiers threatened to come back to Danare to execute the proscription of Southern Cameroonians taking asylum in Danare as a result of the ongoing Anbazonia crises  which resulted in the mass influx of refugees from neighboring Southern Cameroon villages to Danare  communities and many other Nigerian border communities.

“This is a calculated offensive from Cameroon military on Nigeria. They have shown outright defiance to supremacy of Nigerian territorial sovereignty and blighted the consequences of crossing the international boundary to carrying out all sort of intimidation and harassment on already alarmed citizens of Danare, with warnings of their further assault,” he said.

Maintaining that the current situation in their community points to how weak the Cameroon Government sees Nigeria and its security apparatuses, Ogar said: “They have weighed the vulnerability of defenseless residents of Danare and concluded that it was capable of inflicting mass dead on the citizens of Nigeria and refugees of Southern Cameroon hosted in Danare.”

According to him,  the breach of the country’s internal security posed a serious danger to the peace and safety of residents, the refugees and the entire Boki communities in Nigeria.

Reacting, the state’s Security Adviser, Mr. Jude Ngaji, said the matter was being handled at the highest level of government in the country.

“The issue has gone beyond the Police and the Nigerian Army has just deployed a battalion to the area.  No Nigerian has been killed and as you know, this is an international issue which is being handled at the highest level of government,” Ngaji said.

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

MIDNIGHT,Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate. Shrink your Enlarged Prostrate Here!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 30th January 2018 at 5:11 pm
    Reply

    Securities and Freedom of natives of this territory of the natives are only secured under Disintegrated Republics of the natives which must be defended with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Renowned Ogun educationist, Abayomi Jiboku dies at 67

— 30th January 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A renowned educationist and Egba High Chief, Abayomi Jiboku, is dead. Jiboku, who was until his death, the Proprietor of Taidob Group of Schools, Abeokuta, was also the Oluwo of Oke-Ona Egba. A reliable source told Daily Sun that Jiboku died, on Tuesday, at an undisclosed hospital in Lagos. He was aged…

  • Imo NSCDC denies shooting hotel guard

    — 30th January 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri The Imo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC) has denied its personnel shot a security guard, one Chizorom Anayo, attached to a popular hotel in the state. Commandant of the NSCDC in the state, Steven Lar, who addressed newsmen, on Tuesday, in his office, described the claim…

  • Herdsmen Killings: Stop calling us North central – Dr. Wayas

    — 30th January 2018

    Felix Ikem, Nsukka Against the backdrop of the incessant killings of indigenes of Benue state by suspected Fulani herdsmen, one of the leaders of thought in the state, Dr. David Wayas, has demanded that the state be removed from North Central geopolitical designation. In a chat with Daily Sun in Nsukka, he explained that the time…

  • President has measures in place to deal with “threats to peace and security” – Lai Mohammed

    — 30th January 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan President Muhammadu Buhari has put measures in place to ensure that threats to peace and security, including the Boko Haram insurgency, militancy, conflicts between herdsmen and host communities, as well as kidnappings are promptly dealt with. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, gave the assurance at the opening of a…

  • Cameroonian gendarmes invade C’River community

    — 30th January 2018

    Judex Okoro, Calabar Cameroonian gendarmes numbering about 10, on Tuesday morning, invaded Danare community, in Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State, apparently in search of militants fighting the Cameroon government. The gendarmes were said to have told the natives, who accosted them, that they were looking for militants who took refuge in the…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share