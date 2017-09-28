The Sun News
Latest
28th September 2017 - Cameroon denies forcibly returning Nigerian refugees
28th September 2017 - Payment of constituency projects: FG reads riot act to MDAs
28th September 2017 - Rotary Club provides free medical treatment for 2,500 Kaduna residents
28th September 2017 - Restructuring: Let’s follow due process- Gen. Abubakar
28th September 2017 - ICPC uncovers, shut illegal varsities, NYSC camps – Nta
28th September 2017 - Chad’s military plane crashes in N’djamena
28th September 2017 - APC’s change, a ruse – Omisore
28th September 2017 - Ekweremadu, govs renew hope on devolution of powers
28th September 2017 - BREAKING: Fani-Kayode endorses Fayose to replace Buhari in 2019
28th September 2017 - BREAKING: Osinbajo presides over NEC meeting
Home / World News / Cameroon denies forcibly returning Nigerian refugees

Cameroon denies forcibly returning Nigerian refugees

— 28th September 2017

Cameroon has denied allegations by an international human rights watchdog that it forcibly returned about 100,000 Nigerian refugees in breach of international law, AFP news agency reports.

On Wednesday we reported accusations by Human Rights Watch that Cameroon had put the refugees in danger from Boko Haram militants.

However, according to AFP, Cameroon government spokesman Issa Tchiroma Bakary has issued a formal and categorical denial, saying the report was not based on anything.

I should like to remind Human Rights Watch of two things. Firstly, we have today almost 500,000 refugees in our country…
Secondly, it is not Cameroon’s role to take in refugees from around the globe.”
The allegations of torture and notably sexual aggression [by troops] constitute a shameful lie”
The information minister is reported to have further told AFP that Cameroonian soldiers received moral training before going into theatres of operation and that anyone caught violating the guidelines would be punished.

Until a soldier is caught red-handed engaged in sexual assault all of this is just Human Rights Watch fantasy,”

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Payment of constituency projects: FG reads riot act to MDAs

— 28th September 2017

From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) who pay for constituency projects without clearance from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, face being invited by Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and being imposed with heavy sanctions, so says Acting Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Dr….

  • Rotary Club provides free medical treatment for 2,500 Kaduna residents

    — 28th September 2017

    From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna More than 2,500 locals within Kabala Doki, in Kaduna North Local Government Area of Kaduna State, are to benefit from this year’s free medical outreach of Rotary 1925, Rotary Club of Kawo – Kaduna in conjunction with Rotarians for Family Health and AIDS prevention. A 3-day outreach programme currently ongoing at…

  • Restructuring: Let’s follow due process- Gen. Abubakar

    — 28th September 2017

    From: Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau A former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalam Alhaji Abubakar has advised those agitating for the restructuring or breaking up of the country to ensure they follow due process. Gen. Abubakar, who was in Zamfara State on a private business trip, stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor…

  • ICPC uncovers, shut illegal varsities, NYSC camps – Nta

    — 28th September 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi   The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Ekpo Nta, says the Commission has  uncovered and shut about 21 illegal universities and fake NYSC camps across the country.    He maintained that the action of the Commission was to protect the integrity of the country.  …

  • APC’s change, a ruse – Omisore

    — 28th September 2017

    A former Senator of the Federal Republic, Iyiola Omisore, on Thursday, in Abuja, said that the change promised by the All Progressives Congress (APC) was a ruse, saying that the country has only moved from an enviable position to retrogression where it is today. Omisore said this during the presidential declaration of Governor Ayodele Fayose…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share