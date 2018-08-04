Cameroon appoint Clarence Seedorf, Patrick Kluivert as national team coaches

Goal

The Dutch legends have been saddled with the responsibility of managing the Indomitable Lions Cameroon have appointed Clarence Seedorf as their national team coach.

The west African country turned to the former Deportivo La Coruna and AC Milan manager after a deal for Sven-Goran Eriksson did not go through.

The Cameroonian FA confirmed talks with Eriksson who has also been linked with Iraqi in Yaounde earlier this week but the former Netherlands international will succeed Hugo Broos who was sacked last year after the country missed out on the 2018 World Cup.

Seedorf managed Deportivo last season but could not help them from relegating from to the second tier of the Spanish league.

The former AC Milan midfielder will be assisted at the helm by former PSG sporting director Patrick Kluivert.

Kluivert who turned out for Ajax, Milan, Barcelona among others during his playing career has previously been assistant managers at NEC Nijmegen, AZ Alkmaar and Netherlands.

The duo have less than a year to work before Cameroon host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for June next year.