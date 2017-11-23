The Sun News
Latest
23rd November 2017 - Cambodian PM suggests ‘death’ for protesting opposition leaders
23rd November 2017 - 124 illegal Ivorien migrants repatriated from Libya – Official
23rd November 2017 - ECOWAS parliament reviews $284.9m community budget
23rd November 2017 - Osinbajo inaugurates National Council on Nutrition, 2017 Global Nutrition Report
23rd November 2017 - Facebook to train 50,000 Nigerian SMEs in 2018
23rd November 2017 - Okorocha supports FG’s housing programme
23rd November 2017 - Oba of Benin makes historic visit to Abuja
23rd November 2017 - 2019: Tinubu opposes automatic ticket for Buhari
23rd November 2017 - Don’t conduct Anambra Central election, Ekwunife, lawyer tell INEC
23rd November 2017 - 2019: Umahi, APC and Ebonyi politics
Home / World News / Cambodian PM suggests ‘death’ for protesting opposition leaders

Cambodian PM suggests ‘death’ for protesting opposition leaders

— 23rd November 2017

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said opposition leaders Kem Sokha and Sam Rainsy would have been killed if he had known they were calling on supporters to “prepare for a new government” during post-election protests in 2013.

The prime minister made the comments in a speech to garment manufacturers on Sunday, but his remarks only came to light in local media reports on Thirsday after a clip was released.

The Phnom Penh Post reported that Hun Sen referred to a four-year-old video of the opposition leaders calling on supporters to “prepare” for the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) to “organise a new government.”

“If I had seen that at the time, they would already be dead; it would be their funeral,” the newspaper reported Hun Sen as saying in his speech.

“They are lucky that I missed it. If I had watched that clip on the day they announced that, a few hours later, I would have attacked them from all sides at once.”

The opposition organised a series of mass protests in the months following the 2013 elections, in which the CNRP surprised the government by coming close to victory inspite of allegations of voting irregularities.

In recent months, the ruling CPP has claimed the demonstrations were part of a so-called “colour revolution” backed by foreign powers to overthrow the government.

In response, the Supreme Court on Nov. 14 dissolved the CNRP.

Sokha is being held in jail accused of treason, while Rainsy is in exile abroad. (NAN)

Post Views: 11
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Osinbajo inaugurates National Council on Nutrition, 2017 Global Nutrition Report

— 23rd November 2017

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday, in Abuja inaugurated the National Council on Nutrition, and the 2017 Global Nutrition Report. Inaugurating the Council at the Vice President Conference hall, Presidential Villa, Osinbajo said Nigeria must make speedy and visible progress in its fight against hunger, malnutrition and other nutritional challenges. He noted that as Council…

  • Facebook to train 50,000 Nigerian SMEs in 2018

    — 23rd November 2017

    Facebook has said it will train and support over 50,000 students, small businesses and creative entrepreneurs across Nigeria in 2018. Facebook’s Public Policy Director, Africa, Ms Ebele Okobi, during a news briefing on Wednesday in Lagos, said that the training would be through a series of digital skills, as well as long-term impact programmes. Okobi…

  • Okorocha supports FG’s housing programme

    — 23rd November 2017

    Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has expressed support to the ongoing Federal Government’s National Housing Programme (NHP) across the country. Okorocha, represented by Mr Kingsley Uju, his Deputy Chief of Staff, Operations, spoke on Wednesday during the inspection of the NHP site in the state by the Minister of State for Power, Works and…

  • Oba of Benin makes historic visit to Abuja

    — 23rd November 2017

    His Royal Majesty, Omo N, ‘Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolor, Oba Ewuare II- Oba of Benin, on Wednesday made an historic visit to Abuja after his coronation in October 2016. The Oba who arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 5:05p.m., was received by some Benin traditional chiefs, prominent Benin indigenes and friends. Chief Odigie…

  • 2019: Tinubu opposes automatic ticket for Buhari

    — 23rd November 2017

    • Faults Okorocha’s position on govs’ endorsement From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said governors have no right to endorse President Muhammadu Buhari for 2019. Tinubu said this to newsmen after he, in company with former governor of Osun State, Bisi Akande, met with…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share