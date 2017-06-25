Calm, tight security in Jos as Muslims celebrate Eid-el Fitr

Muslims in Jos enjoyed a peaceful Eid-el Fitr celebration on Sunday, with security tightened in some parts of the Plateau capital.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who visited some strategic areas in the city, observed that more security personnel were deployed to ensure the safety of worshipers and fun seekers at recreation centres.

NAN also observed an increase in the number of check points, with Capt. Adam Umar, spokesman of the Operation Safe Haven (OSH) in charge of security in Plateau, saying that they were part of proactive measures to ensure a hitch-free celebration.

Umar said that the security men had been detailed to specifically look out for people with dangerous weapons.

“Personnel of the OSH are also patrolling areas considered as flashpoints. We also want to ensure total compliance to the ban against the use of tricycles and motorcycles during the period,” he said.

Umar said that soldiers had also been deployed to recreational centres like Jos Wild Park, Solomon Lar Amusement Park, the Jos Zoo among others, to protect fun seekers.

“Apart from deploying soldiers to worship centres, we have engaged and trained members of local vigilante to screen worshipers to ensure that no one had a dangerous weapon.

“For now, everything is calm. No bad incident has been reported, but we are not taking anything for granted,” he said.

NAN reports that similar proactive security measures were taken by the Plateau Police Command with Terna Tyopev, its spokesman, warning against the sale and use of fireworks or any other explosives.

“We also banned perching on moving vehicles and throwing of stones as well as the use abusive languages. We are happy that everyone has complied and everywhere is calm,” he said

Source: NAN