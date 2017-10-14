The Sun News
Latest
14th October 2017 - Calls for restructuring suspicious –Presidency
14th October 2017 - NIGERIA DOESN’T NEED RESTRUCTURING – LAWAL KAITA
14th October 2017 - Anambra guber: Buhari storms Awka for Nwoye
14th October 2017 - FG wants U.S, U.K, others designate IPOB terrorist group
14th October 2017 - Monkey Pox: 2 injured as panic withdrawal hits Bayelsa, Edo schools over immunisation vaccine
14th October 2017 - Why we’re yet to return Nigerian loot -British Govt
14th October 2017 - World Bank statement on Northeast twisted by mischief-makers – Presidency
14th October 2017 - Why we launched Crocodile Smile 2 in S’ West – Buratai
14th October 2017 - Lalong imposes dust-to-down curfew in Plateau 
14th October 2017 - Military raid: Kanu’s father petitions UN, UK
Home / National / Calls for restructuring suspicious –Presidency

Calls for restructuring suspicious –Presidency

— 14th October 2017
  • Ikpeazu, Odumakin disagree

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

 

The Presidency has described the call for restructuring Nigeria, particularly from those who were in power for 16 years as suspicious. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this yesterday even as he said that the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was not opposed to restructuring but  is opposed to anything that will splinter the country.

Adesina spoke at the Change We Need Nigeria Initiative 8th Annual Lecture Series with the theme: Disintegration or Restructuring: Which Way Nigeria?

The presidential spokesman who described the theme of the lecture as timely, said  restructuring doesn’t necessarily need  to be accompanied with disintegration, noted that Nigeria has always restructured but has never led to the country falling apart.

Adesina said, “In the history of Nigeria there was a time where the various people and communities lived in this space that is today called Nigeria. And then the colonial masters came, formed what is called the northern protectorate, southern protectorate, that was restructuring of what has subsisted. And then in 1914 precisely, the northern and southern protectorates, were amalgamated into one country, that was another restructuring. Did it come with any saber-rattling or did it send the country into tailspin, no? And then we we got to a point that we had regionalism in the country, the regions were formed and we begin to grow, that was another restructuring, it happened almost naturally and each region began to work on its own pace.

“We will get to where we are going on restructuring and Nigeria remains one united indivisible entity. That is my thought. And from the first paper I have heard I know this issue will be dissected properly today and at the end we will come up with something that is pragmatic, something that is not emotive, something that is not knee jack, something that can take this issue and clamour for restructuring forward.”

But in his response, Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu who was represented by his Chief Press Secretary, Godwin Adindu, disagreed that restructuring was an opposition thing. He said, “restructuring is not an opposition thing, it is what we all need so that we can move the nation forward. Restructuring is not the demand of the opposition.”

The Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, also disagreed with Adesina that restructuring was an opposition thing. He insisted that Nigeria’s unity is negotiable warning that those kicking against it risk disintegration.

He said, “The unity of Nigeria can be negotiated. It is fallacy to say it can’t be negotiated. By restructuring we are saying Nigeria should move from money sharing economy to a productive economy. If we refuse to take this national course, I’m sorry to say time is running out of Nigeria.

“Let us restructure Nigeria now, return to the Nigeria our founding fathers initiated. Our best is in the past. Let us join hands to build a Nigeria that we will all be proud of.”

The guest lecturer, Dr. Cosmas Ilechukwu, said restructuring will be good for Nigeria. He said, “By restructuring I mean a reorganization of the governance structures of Nigeria to make it a more viable and more prosperous nation where the different nationalities will proudly call a home. Any construct that will occasion greater efficiency and economic viability will be okay. The six regional structures that seem to have gained reasonable mileage among a large segment of our population should be constitutionalized. I will support the call for a six-regional arrangement with some minor readjustments.”

Post Views: 38
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. NGBO CHUKWUDI MICHAEL 14th October 2017 at 5:07 am
    Reply

    Evolution of things in life makes it to always call for a contingency approach. If research has proved that the current structure or constitution of the country has not been serving the best interests of all the peoples of Nigeria then, situational approach may be the answer. This present administration headed by president Muhammadu Buhari anchored its campaign promises on change and yet fail to understand situations where change paramount. Nigerians seem to be fed with the status quo in terms of organization, design and structure both in theory and practice therefore, their calls for a deviation should be urgently answered for the continued existence and unity of Nigeria.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Calls for restructuring suspicious –Presidency

— 14th October 2017

Ikpeazu, Odumakin disagree From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja   The Presidency has described the call for restructuring Nigeria, particularly from those who were in power for 16 years as suspicious. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this yesterday even as he said that the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was not opposed…

  • NIGERIA DOESN’T NEED RESTRUCTURING – LAWAL KAITA

    — 14th October 2017

    •Says Yoruba, Igbo have no reason to complain of marginalisation Alhaji Lawal Kaita, former governor of Old Kaduna State whose tenure lasted just three months between October and December 1983 is one politician who does not sit on the fence on national issues. Having been around in politics for a long time, there is no…

  • Anambra guber: Buhari storms Awka for Nwoye

    — 14th October 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that he will be at the grand finale of the campaign in Anambra state ahead of the gubernatorial election scheduled for November 18th. The Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar, made the disclosure to State House Correspondents after he and the All Progressives Congress candidate, Tony Nwoye…

  • FG wants U.S, U.K, others designate IPOB terrorist group

    — 14th October 2017

    Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has called on Nigeria’s international partners to designate the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) a terrorist organisation. The Minister made the call in his article, entitled ‘’Thwarting Terrorism in Nigeria’’, which appeared in the US newspaper ‘Washington Times’ on Thursday, 12th Oct. 2017. He argues that IPOB’s…

  • Monkey Pox: 2 injured as panic withdrawal hits Bayelsa, Edo schools over immunisation vaccine

    — 14th October 2017

    From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin    Two pupils were yesterday injured during a pandemonium in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, over stories of suspicious Monkey Pox vaccination exercise of school pupils. The stories triggered panic withdrawal as parents and guardians rushed to the schools to pick their children and wards. There was also…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share