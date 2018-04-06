The Sun News
Enyimba

CAFCC: Enyimba settles down in South Africa, hails Pinnick

— 6th April 2018

Enyimba Football Club arrived Johannesburg yesterday for Friday’s CAF Confederation Cup encounter with Bidvest Wits. A strong contingent of 36 made the flight from Lagos to the O.R Tambo International Airport, led by club chairman, Chief Felix Anyansi Agwu.

 Anyansi, in a brief welcome address, stressed the need to focus on the business of the trip. The seasoned administrator enjoined the team to maintain a strong group ethic, and for each individual to eschew all possible distractions.

 The People’s Elephant are camped at the Sierra On Main Hotel in Randburg, and the contingent was treated to a lavish breakfast before being committed to rest and recovery. Later in the day, Enyimba got a feel of the Milpark Stadium, which is the venue of Friday’s 1/16th final First Leg.

Meanwhile, the Aba based side has hailed NFF President, Amaju Pinnick for his direct intervention in the swift issuance of its visas to South Africa. 

Speaking exclusively to EnyimbaFC.net Anyansi Agwu said: “We have landed safely in South Africa and we thank God for a safe flight, but you must know that it took the direct intervention of the NFF President for our visas to be issued in time enough for the game.”

 “So on behalf of every member of Enyimba Football Club, I thank him sincerely for his help. It would not had been possible to honour this match without him. He is a great leader and he has shown it again by ensuring we got our visas on time, despite many hurdles,” Anyansi Agwu stated.

