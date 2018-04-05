CAFCC: Enyimba, Akwa Utd jet out for continental duels

Former Champions League winners, Enyimba and Nigeria’s Cup Kings, Akwa United have left the country ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup playoff round first leg games this weekend.

Both teams are two of four Nigerian clubs in Confederation Cup action this weekend after Plateau United and MFM dropped down from the Champions League.

Enyimba have standing between them and a place in the Confederation Cup group stage; South African Champions, Bidvest Wits with their first leg encounter billed for the Milpark Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday.

Paul Aigbogun and his team of 18 players including Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa departed Lagos yesterday and were expected to arrive in the South African today.

Similarly, Akwa United also left Lagos yesterday ahead of their date with Sudanese side, Al Hilal in their playoff first leg tie in Omdurman.

Abdu Maikaba’s men were expected to move from Khartoum to Omdurman on Friday ahead of the game billed for 6pm Nigerian time on Sunday.

Nigeria’s other representatives; Plateau United and MFM will play their home games at the Agege Stadium against USM Alger and Djoliba on Saturday and Sunday respectively.