CAF sets new schedules for CAFCL, CAFCC

Monica Iheakam

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) yesterday announced that the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup kick off dates and times have been adjusted.

In a release on their website, CAF stated that the Interclub Committee has approved that CAF Champions League matches will henceforth be played on Friday and Saturday for weekend matches while all mid-week matches be shifted to Tuesdays.

Also, Sundays were reserved for the CAF Confederation Cup and Wednesday for the mid-week games.

CAF General Secretary, Amr Fahmy, said the decision is aimed at creating a stronger identity for the Club competitions in terms of exposure as well as making it marketable and readily accessible to a wider global audience.

“We strongly believe in having a unique identity for the club competitions and also creating a rendezvous for the fans, a major stakeholder to identify with the two competitions,”Fahmy told CAFonline.com.

“It will also increase the number of matches broadcast by the TV Rights Holders.

“There will be a few exceptions in some special cases since it is a novelty. However, we are hopeful it will mark a giant leap for our club competitions.”

Three Nigerian clubs Plateau United, Enyimba International FC of Aba and Akwa United are currently involved in the CAF competitions.