The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have both celebrate Super Eagles legend Taribo West who turns 44 on Monday.

Africa’s football governing CAF and NFF took their social media handles to send their birthday wishes to the former Nigerian defender and Olympic gold winner.

West started his career with Obanta United before playing for Sharks, Enugu Rangers, Julius Berger, Auxerre, Internazionale, AC Milan, Derby County, Kaiserslautern, Partizan, Al-Arabi and Plymouth Argyle during his playing days.

Super Eagles legend was a member of Nigeria’s U-23 Eagles that won gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games also play in two Africa Cup of Nations and the same number of World Cup.