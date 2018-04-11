CAF investigates Plateau Utd for match fixing

Nigeria champions, Plateau United are reportedly under Confederation of African Football (CAF) investigation following an alleged attempt to fix CAF Confederations Cup first leg match against USM Alger of Algeria.

South African tabloid, TimesLive, on Tuesday reported that referee Victor Gomes allegedly was approached to fix the result of the match by Nigerian side but rebuffed the advances.

According to the report, Gomez was said to have reported the matter to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Although the report did not mention who were the parties involved in trying to initiate the fix‚ but claimed the incident remains a closely guarded secret while the matter is under investigation by CAF.

“Gomes and his assistants Johannes Moshidi, Athenkosi Ndongeni and Thando Ndzandzeka‚ who acted as the fourth official were allegedly approached before the game on Saturday with an offer of US$30‚000 to fix the result‚ but immediately turned down the approach and reported the matter to CAF,” according to TimesLive.

But the Media Officer of Plateau United, Albert Dakup, dismissed the report as a distraction aimed at tarnishing the image of the club.

“We are surprised at the development. It is a distraction and you can’t rule out the handiwork of some disgruntled elements who are bent on destroying the club.

He disclosed that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has been in touch with the General Manager of Plateau United, Mr. Pius Henwan on the reports.