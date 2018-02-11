CAF Cups: Babagana Kalli involved as Plateau, MFM, Akwa begin race

A member of the NFF Executive Committee and Chairman of the NFF Match Commissioners’ Appointment Committee, Alhaji Babagana Kalli will be match commissioner for this weekend’s CAF Confederations Cup match between former African champions Asante Kotoko and Club Athletique Renaissance Aiglons of Congo, taking place in Kumasi.

The first round, first leg encounter is set for the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi. Senegalese referee Issa Sy will be at the centre, at the head of four Senegalese officials.

Former African champions Enyimba FC, one of Nigeria’s representatives in the same competition, have drawn bye into the next round alongside nine other eminent clubs on the continent. But AITEO Cup champions Akwa United FC are involved and will light up the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in a first round, first leg match against Hawks of Gambia.

Sierra Leonean official Daudu Williams will take charge of proceedings in Uyo, with compatriots Ibrahim Ba (Assistant 1), Alieu Sandy Musa (Assistant 2) and Raymond Coker (Reserve Referee) also involved. Mawule Lawson from Togo is the match commissioner.

In the CAF Champions League, Nigerian champions Plateau United FC are up against Eding Sport FC Lekie of Cameroon at their new stadium in Jos, with Gambian referee Maudo Jallow in charge.

Jallow’s fellow Gambians Sulayman Sosseh (Assistant 1), Yaya Fanneh (Assistant 2) and Osmar Sallah (Reserve Referee) are also in Jos.

The match commissioner is Ghanaian Frederick Eric Crentsil.

Newcomers MFM FC are away to AS Real Bamako of Mali at the Stade Modibo Keita. Mauritanian referees will take charge of proceedings with Babacar Sarr as referee, Hamadine Dibe as Assistant 1, Boubou Cheikhna Demba as Assistant 2 and Mathioro Diatel as Reserve Referee. Abdellah Aboulkacem from Morocco will be match commissioner.