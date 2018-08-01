– The Sun News
Home / Sports / CAF considers Asaba stadium for international matches
ASABA

CAF considers Asaba stadium for international matches

— 1st August 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

First vice president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Mr. Amaju Pinnick, on Wednesday, said the football body will soon send delegates to check the newly completed Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba and certify it for international soccer competitions.

Pinnick who is the chairman of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), stated this at the Government House, Asaba where he led members of the national football body to pay a courtesy call on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

He commended the governor for completing the stadium and hosting the on going Africa Senior Athletics Championship, stating that nobody ever thought that the “stadium will see the light of the day. I can boldly say, it is the godliness in you (Okowa) that made you to complete this stadium.

“The stadium will endure long after you have left office. It will be an everlasting legacy of your administration. I want to assure you that CAF will come to check and certify the stadium for international competitions and with the support of my executive committee, it will be possible.”

Receiving his guests, Okowa advocated strong synergy between NFF and the private sector to boost the development of the game from the grassroots level.

Osun OPC tasks politicians, security agencies, INEC on hitch-free election

According to the governor, “We believe that we have to develop football right from the beginning so that talents will not be wasted and, I urge the NFF to develop a synergy with the private sector to encourage the discovery of local talents and sponsor football activities from the local to international levels.”

While urging members of NFF and sports loving Nigerians to “support Mr. Pinnick to help Nigeria progress in sports,” Governor Okowa disclosed that his administration in partnership with the private sector has encouraged the development of sports in the state by resuscitation the Principals’ Cup and of recent, Headmaster’ Cup football tournaments for secondary and primary schools in the state.

He thanked the NFF for coming to witness the 21st African Senior Athletics Championship (ASAC) tagged Asaba 2018, noting that while most countries were given period of time to prepare for such championships, Delta State had only one year to reconstruct the Stephen Keshi Stadium, put necessary facilities in place and organise the event.

The governor commended the local organising committee for the championship for the successes recorded so far, disclosing that those athletes who were stranded at the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos were as a result of increase in number of participating countries for the championship.

Rich The Kid Posts Cryptic Instagram Message, Sparks Suicide Concerns

“All the athletes as at this morning (yesterday) have been airlifted to Asaba. Initially, 46 countries enlisted to participate in the game, but, few days ago the number of countries increased to 52, we are excited that 52 countries are participating, we are a sports loving state and will be excited to host more world tournaments,” the governor said.

Latest

OSUN OPC

Osun OPC tasks politicians, security agencies, INEC on hitch-free election

— 1st August 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The Osun State chapter of the Odua People’s Congress (OPC) has called on stakeholders of the September 22, 2018,  governorship election in the state to go the whole hog in ensuring a peaceful and or violence-free exercise before, during and after the poll. The Osun OPC chapter which is under the leadership…

  • OKOROCHA

    Okorocha greets new Imo APC chair

    — 1st August 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Governor Rochas Okorocha has congratulated Mr. Daniel Nwafor after he was sworn-in as the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the National Chairman of the party. Nwafor was sworn-in on Tuesday, by national chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, at the National Secretariat of the party, in Abuja,…

  • DELTA

    Crack in Delta PDP as Ibori, Uduaghan, senators shun stakeholders’ meeting

    — 1st August 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Indications emerged, on Tuesday, that all might not be well with the Delta State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as notable chieftains of the party shunned the stakeholders’ meeting called by the State Executive Committee, in Asaba. A former governor of the state, James Ibori, who is regarded as the…

  • COURT

    JUST IN: Court orders arrest of INEC chair, Mahmood Yakubu

    — 1st August 2018

    A Federal High Court, in Abuja, has ordered the arrest of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu. The order for Yakubu’s arrest was based on alleged failure to appear in court. Trial judge, Justice Stephen Pam, issued the arrest warrant, on Thursday, after the INEC chairman was absent in court…

  • IMO APC

    APC to re-validate membership in Imo

    — 1st August 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri The Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced plans to commence the revalidation of its membership. Newly-elected State chairman of the party, Daniel Nwafor, disclosed this, on Wednesday, during the swearing-in of the state executive officers, local government and ward chairmen of the party, in Owerri. Nwafor during…

