The Sun News
Beloxxi Biscuit
Latest
8th April 2017 - CAF Confederations Cup: Rangers, Rivers United face another tough hurdle
8th April 2017 - Gov. Fayose: The kettle may not be as black as it looks
8th April 2017 - Derek Alton Walcott (1930-2017)
8th April 2017 - You need banking experience to be a successful politician -Omorede Osifo –Marshal
8th April 2017 - Dealing with mental illness in women (III)
8th April 2017 - Meningitis: Stop the blame game and act now, Nigerians tell stakeholders
8th April 2017 - Face to face with Dangote @ 60
8th April 2017 - Does getting married make one any happier?
8th April 2017 - A woman’s rejection is not the end of your life
8th April 2017 - Industrial court recent ruling on JUTH calls for celebration
Home / Sports / CAF Confederations Cup: Rangers, Rivers United face another tough hurdle

CAF Confederations Cup: Rangers, Rivers United face another tough hurdle

— 8th April 2017

By Paul Erewuba

Rangers International of Enugu, will take on Zesco United of Zambia over two legs for a place in the CAF Confederations Cup competition group stage, starting with the first leg tomorrow at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu at 4:00 pm.

The second leg is expected to take place at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Zambia on Friday, April 14.

The reigning Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions were dumped out in the first round of the CAF Champions League by Zamalek of Egypt and they rare in the relegation waters of NPFL.

Indeed, the Imama Amakapabo – coached outfit are no doubt under pressure. Pressure from fans and home government. But their opponents are not. And this is what could make a huge difference in tomorrow’s encounter.

Zesco reached the semifinals of last season’s CAF Champions League and are experienced continental campaigners.

Before they were eliminated from the Champions League, they saw off Burundi side Les Messager Ngozi beating them 2-0 at home before drawing 2-2 away in Bujumbura.

Fresh from winning silverware at home, the coach Zlatko Krmpotic – tutored side reportedly thumped Nkana FC 2-0 in the Charity Shield final at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium last Sunday to grab her first silverware of the season.

To underscore their seriousness in the quest of either beating Rangers at their backyard or getting a draw, Krmpotic stormed Nigeria Wednesday via Simon Mwansa International Airport aboard Ethiopian Airlines to acclamatise with the Nigerian weather.

From the look of things, against the backdrop of preparedness, Zesco could be said to be ahead of Rangers. But as the saying goes, football is not mathematics where one plus one will always remain two.

What the Enugu Antelopes need do is to up their game, forget experience of this season in both the league and on the continent and wear the gab of last year’s performance.

Rangers would be boosted by the fact that six players of Zesco are out of the trip to Enugu and have reportedly not yet seen any action this year – Marcel Kalonda, Bornwell Silengo, Bernard Mapili, Lazarous Kambole, Bwalya Chiti and Maybin Kalengo.

Krmpotic will also be without some experienced, injured players like Jackson Mwanza and Mischeck Chaila while Idriss Mbombo is out due to suspension after accumulating two yellow cards.

Aside from Rangers, Nigeria’s other representative in the Confederation Cup is Rivers United who will face Rayon Sports of Rwanda.

Rivers United were dumped out of the CAF Champions League to the Confederation Cup with a 3-4 aggregate having lost 4-0 away to Al-Merrikh of Sudan.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Piles? Hemorrhoids? Stop the Suffering With this Strange but Powerful Herb

How corper made over N800,000 from this PROFITABLE business.CLICK HERE

How I went from 0 to N450,000 in 30 days. CLICK HERE

Finally! You can now earn without investing money. Invest time

How to Overcome the "Body Chemical" that is Making You Bald

Perfect Discovery that helped thousands of people reverse Diabetes. Find Out!

Have body fat? melt them using this strange but powerful herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Gen. Bamaiyi is a bloody liar – Col AJAYI

— 8th April 2017

Ex-Army chief’s deputy describes his boss’ book as a fictional thriller Recently, former Chief of Army Staff, Gen Ishaya Bamaiyi (Retd) stirred the hornet’s nest when he unveiled his book: “Vindication of a General” to the public. His account of the government of late Head of State, Gen Sani Abacha in the book has continued…

Share

  • Religion, ethnicity, Nigeria’s greatest problems –Clarke

    — 8th April 2017

    Despite the inherent advantages in a democracy as a system of government, many believe that the gains can only be realised if the right people are in positions of leadership. One of those in this school of thought is Robert Clarke, a renowned lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN. He believes that virtually all politicians…

    Share

  • INSIDE HOLLYWOOD : I can act nude for $1m –Blessing Brown

    — 8th April 2017

    STORIES BY RITA OKOYE Liberia-born Nigeria-based Nollywood actress, Blessing Brown, has revealed that she is ready to act nude as long as the pay is right and in hard currency. “For $1 million perhaps I will think about it. Let us see how it goes, I don’t know for now but I can give it…

    Share

  • Goodnight Teacher

    — 8th April 2017

    Portrait of a brave dog that gave its life to save others from Boko Haram suicide bomber at a wedding From TIMOTHY OLANREWAJU, Maiduguri “Teacher;” that was the name its owner gave the dog for its unusual instinct in accomplishing and even surpassing task given to it. Last Sunday, dog ‘teacher’ rose to the occasion…

    Share

  • I ’ll conduct council poll after court case –Ajimobi

    — 8th April 2017

    From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State yesterday assured people of the state that his administration will conduct elections into its 33 local councils and 35 council development areas (LCDAs) when the litigation against the election is decided. Speaking at the inauguration of 55 caretaker chairmen for 27 local governments and 28…

    Share

Archive

April 2017
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu