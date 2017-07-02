The Sun News
CAF Confederation Cup: Rivers Utd in make-or- mar game

CAF Confederation Cup: Rivers Utd in make-or- mar game

2nd July 2017

Rivers United manager, Stanley Eguma has said that his wards would leave no stone unturned to ensure that  their opponents, Club Africain bites the dust when both sides meet today in the CAF Confederation Cup  at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt.

He further said that the team have perfected their strategies and will play with ‘concentration and commitment’ to see them reach their objectives today.

Rivers United have struggled to literally bury their opponents in recent matches and have displayed an alarming loss of energy in the dying minutes of matches.

Eguma says fatigue has been a factor that has affected his side with high profile games being played here and there.

He however, believes that things will be different for today’s game against Club Africain.

“We have been working on this (weakness) to see that we improve the endurance levels of the players,” he said.

Eguma concluded by discussing the prospect of goal difference being the overall decider in the group.

“This group is very tough and every club is capitalising on home advantage to amass maximum points.

“Goals will play a very big role in the final and decisive moments in this group.

“We have to show a lot of concentration in the game and the players have to display commitment.

“It is a big game for us, a make or mar game so the players have to win the game and win with (a lot of) goals.

“It (failure to score plenty of goals) has been one of our predicaments (for some time) now.

“I am very optimistic that with what I have been seeing of the boys in training, the future is bright and I am sure we will have a good game,” he said.

“I spoke to the players about this and even they admitted that it is a problem.

“For you to win a game, you must be alive for the entire 90 minutes and even beyond.

“To score one goal does not mean a match is over; you have to consolidate and also try to defend the goal.

“We have been working on scoring goals and we just appeal to Nigerians to keep supporting us,” he said.

All four teams in group A are locked on six points from four matches, with goals difference

