CAF Confederation Cup: Rangers suspends Coach Imama

CAF Confederation Cup: Rangers suspends Coach Imama

— 10th April 2017

By Monica Iheakam

Rangers International of Enugu were on Sunday suspended Coach Imama Amamakpabo following the 2-2 draw against visiting Zesco football club of Zambia at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

The  draw saw Zesco who had lost in their previous encounters with Kano Pillars and Warri Wolves break their away jinx to Nigerian sides.

Rangers hopes of advancing in the group stage of the 2017 Confederation Cup result dimmed after they frittered away the two first half goals .

Osas Okoro bagged a brace for Rangers but Zesco, CAF Champions League semi-finalists last year, scored two quick second half goals to put the Nigerian champions in a tight spot.

Rangers went in front in the 25th minute through Okoro from the penalty spot and doubled their lead two minutes into the second half when Okoro scored another penalty.

But defender David Owino put Zesco back in the race in the 72nd minute to score his second goal so far in the competition.

Striker Patrick Kongolo then made a dream debut when he scored the vital equaliser in the 76th minute.

A 0-0 home draw will suffice for Zesco at home on April 15 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola to see them through to May’s group stage of the competition.

The Nigeria Professional League Champions were relegated to the second -tier competition after they were bundled out of the CAF Champions League by Zamaleke of Egypt on 5-3 aggregrate.

  1. mazi offor joseph okereke 10th April 2017 at 8:40 am
    rangers, how are mighty fallen?. it is a bad song that a club which after 32 years of diadem drought came tops in Nigerian pro-league,thereby given high hopes to her teeming supporters,is now the club every other clubs use to test her winning streks.To pour more salt to injuries,the team position in this year league is showing direction towards relegation for the first since the club was formed. where lies the never say die spirit of rangers, where lies the spartan never surrender until the last bullet which rangers of the 70s and early 80s were known in Nigeria nay African soccer competitions.it is high time rangers gird their loins to avoid relegation since it is evidence that it is bye bye to this years African league championship and CAF cups with the result yesterday at Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium. Rangers, will this year be your year of relegation to lower rug of Nigerian premiere league?

