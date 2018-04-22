The Sun News
CAF Confederation Cup: Enyimba draws Mali’s Djoliba FC

— 22nd April 2018

Paul Erewuba

Nigeria’s only surviving team in continental football this season, Enyimba of Aba were yesterday, drawn in group C of the Total CAF Confederation Cup alongside Djoliba FC of Mali, Williamsville FC of Ivory Coast and Cara Brazzaville of Congo.

It would be recalled that Djoliba, one of Enyimba’s group foes, knocked out another Nigerian club, MFM FC.

Enyimba, two-time CAF Champions League winners have another chance to write their name in the sands of history though this time in the second-tier, the Confederation Cup.

No Nigerian club has won the CAF Confederation Cup in its present format.

The draw of the group phase of the Total CAF Confederation Cup 2018 was headlined by East African trio, Rayon Sport (Rwanda), Young Africans (Tanzania) and Gor Mahia (Kenya) drawn in the same group.

The trio, which has Rayon and Gor Mahia as first timers at the group stage, are joined in Group D by Algerian giants, USM Alger.

The regionals rivals, will battle each other for a place at the knockout stage of the second-tier continental club championship.

Former African champions, ASEC Mimosas (Cote d’Ivoire), Raja Club Athletic (Morocco) and AS Vita (DR Congo) were drawn in Group A, completed by Ghana champions, Aduana Stars.

Group B has RS Berskane (Morocco), Al Masry (Egypt), UD Songo (Mozambique) and El Hilal (Sudan).

Group A

ASEC Mimosas (Cote d’Ivoire)

Raja Club Athletic (Morocco)

AS Vita (DR Congo)

Aduana (Ghana)

Group B

RS Berkane (Morocco)

El Masry (Egypt)

UD Songo (Mozambique)

El Hilal (Sudan)

Group C

Enyimba (Nigeria)

Williamsville (Cote d’Ivoire)

CARA (Congo)

Djoliba (Mali)

Group D

Rayon Sports (Rwanda)

USM Alger (Algeria)

Young Africans (Tanzania)

Gor Mahia (Kenya)

