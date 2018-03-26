CAF Confederation Cup: Alkali tips Akwa for group stage

Monica Iheakam

Board member of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Mohammed Alkali has tipped Akwa United to go past Sudanese side, Al Hilal and qualify for the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Akwa last week managed to defeat top Libyan side Al Ittihad via penalties to move ahead in the competition and would next week face Hilal in one of the final knock out pairings before the money spinning group stage.

Alkali who served as Akwa’s leader of delegation against Al Ittihad said from the performance of the team so far, he sees The Promise Keepers qualifying for the group stage.

He pointed out that the Abdul Maikaba tutored side would get better with every match.

“I see Akwa getting better with every match. All that they need do is taking the avalanche of chances they create. Against Ittihad, they would have won convincingly if they had taken their chances. I hope they will do so against Al Hilal.”

Alkali who is the chairman of Nasarawa FA charged the other three Nigerian teams, Enyimba , Plateau United and MFM in the CAF Confederation Cup race to also ensure they make it to the group stage.

“Now that we have list out of the CAF championships League, our clubs must work hard and dominate the CAF Confederation Cup,” he said.