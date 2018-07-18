CAF Confed Cup: Enyimba, Williamsville duel in Port Harcourt 

Enyimba and Williamsville AC will resume their CAF Confederation Cup campaigns when they meet at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Nigeria’s Enyimba come into the game placed third on the Group C standings after collecting three points from their first two matches.

The People’s Elephant began with a 2-0 home win over Djoliba before slumping to a 3-0 loss away to CARA Brazzaville in mid-May, with the continental tournament then going on recess for the 2018 World Cup.

Williamsville, the Ivorian newcomers to African club competition, are placed top of the log with four points from their two outings.

Meanwhile, Enyimba defender Ifeanyi Anaemena has expressed confidence that his side will claim all three points in the Wednesday evening match.

“Our spirit is high. We are optimistic about the match,” Anaemena said.

“Even though we’re third in the group, we have the hope that we are here to give a good account of ourselves.”

He added, “It is tough for us, playing in the continent. Some players could be injured due to the stress of the game.

“But we are trying to adapt and get focused on the continent because it is more vital. It’s where we always give our best to make sure that we represent not only Enyimba but also Nigeria.

“So we have to give all. We are just working to make sure we get the best results.”

Zimbabwean referee, Norman Matemera will take charge of the match.