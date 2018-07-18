– The Sun News
18th July 2018 - CAF Confed Cup: Enyimba, Williamsville duel in Port Harcourt 
18th July 2018 - ESTHER EDET 07035120125
18th July 2018 - Awoniyi pens new Liverpool deal
17th July 2018 - Nigeria to host 2021 WAFU Cup of Nations
17th July 2018 - Zidane joins Juventus 
17th July 2018 - Wenger: Staying at Arsenal was a mistake
17th July 2018 - Giwa urges EFCC to probe NFF accounts 
17th July 2018 - FG directs investors to focus on rural areas
17th July 2018 - Military parades 7 more suspects over Plateau killings
17th July 2018 - Minister initiates peace moves on Ebonyi, C’ River land dispute
CAF Confederation Cup

CAF Confed Cup: Enyimba, Williamsville duel in Port Harcourt 

— 18th July 2018

 Enyimba and Williamsville AC will resume their CAF Confederation Cup campaigns when they meet at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Nigeria’s Enyimba come into the game placed third on the Group C standings after collecting three points from their first two matches.

The People’s Elephant began with a 2-0 home win over Djoliba before slumping to a 3-0 loss away to CARA Brazzaville in mid-May, with the continental tournament then going on recess for the 2018 World Cup.

Williamsville, the Ivorian newcomers to African club competition, are placed top of the log with four points from their two outings.

Meanwhile, Enyimba defender Ifeanyi Anaemena has expressed confidence that his side will claim all three points in the Wednesday evening match.

“Our spirit is high. We are optimistic about the match,” Anaemena said.

“Even though we’re third in the group, we have the hope that we are here to give a good account of ourselves.”

He added, “It is tough for us, playing in the continent. Some players could be injured due to the stress of the game.



“But we are trying to adapt and get focused on the continent because it is more vital. It’s where we always give our best to make sure that we represent not only Enyimba but also Nigeria.

“So we have to give all. We are just working to make sure we get the best results.”

Zimbabwean referee, Norman Matemera will take charge of the match.

Related Articles

FG directs investors to focus on rural areas

— 17th July 2018

  Okwe Obi, Abuja The Federal Government has directed investors coming into the country to pay more attention to rural areas in order to trigger rapid development, adding that there is no amount of money invested in rural development was too much to accrue huge benefits. Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Heinekan…

  • SOLDIERS

    Military parades 7 more suspects over Plateau killings

    — 17th July 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Military Special Task Force (STF) in charge of internal security in Plateau state has paraded additional seven suspects in connection to the recent attacks in Barkin Ladi and Riyom Local Government Areas of the state. Acting Director, Defense Information from Defense Headquarters, Abuja, Brigadier General John Agie while parading the suspects at…

  • HOLIDAY

    Minister initiates peace moves on Ebonyi, C’ River land dispute

    — 17th July 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, has appealed to the warring communities Ebonyi and Cross River States to sheath their swords and embrace peace. He said that the federal government has launched investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the age-long fracas between them with a view to proffering…

  • Minister seeks policy to curb population growth

    — 17th July 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, has stressed the need for robust population management policies. Senator Udoma who was speaking at an interactive session at the ongoing Parliamentary Open Week, which kicked off at the National Assembly in Abuja on Monday, told the lawmakers that population management is one…

  • UMAHI

    I’m still in PDP – Gov. Umahi

    — 17th July 2018

    Says, ‘Buhari never asked him to decamp from PDP’ Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has described as ‘laughable and mischievous’ reports in the social media especially on facebook that he has covertly dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC). He said that although he has…

