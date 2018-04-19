CAF Confed Cup: Enyimba lands in group stage

•As MFM, Akwa United crash out

Bunmi Ogunyale

Former African champions, Enyimba International has advanced to the CAF Confederation Cup group stages despite failing to beat South African side, Bidvest Wits in the second leg of their play-off tie.

Enyimba headed into the clash with a slight advantage after registering a 1-1 draw in the first leg in South Africa.

The encounter ended goalless although Enyimba advanced to the group stages on the away goals rule.

However, Mountain of Fire and Ministries Football Club and Akwa United were sent packing from the continental championship after failing to scale the playoffs hurdle.

In Mali, MFM FC could only manage a goalless draw at Djoliba AC. They thus crashed out of the competition on a 1-0 aggregate after they lost 1-0 at home to the experienced campaigners from Bamako.

Similarly, Akwa United failed to complete a remarkable comeback against Al Hilal of Sudan after they could only win 3-1 in Uyo.

Al Hilal won the first leg in Sudan 2-0 and took the lead in the second leg, before Akwa United fought back to score three goals.

Both teams have joined Nigeria’s league champions, Plateau United who suffered a 4-0 bashing in Algeria against USM Algiers on Tuesday.