Brazzaville

CAF Confed Cup: Enyimba eyes win over CARA Brazzaville

— 29th August 2018

Joe Apu

Nigeria’s only surviving representative in the Total CAF Confederations Cup, Enyimba International of Aba is set to give its home fans something to cheer about on their return home to Aba as the players face CARA Brazaville in a must win game in Aba.

With both teams eyeing all three points, as they set their sights on reaching the quarterfinal stage of the competition, Enyimba that had been away from home for a while now have a huge task ahead of them to make the points count.

The Elephants have to beat their Group C opponents in the midweek tussle to make sure of progression in Africa’s second tier cup competition.

Enyimba, who won back-to-back CAF Champions League titles at the turn of century, needed to win if they are to be guaranteed a place in the knockout stages.

READ ALSO AFCON 2019 qualifier: Seychelles confirms date for Nigeria tie

The Nigerian club, currently occupy second spot in its group, level on points with CARA and two points better off than Williamsville AC, who host Djoliba AC in Abidjan at the same time.

The Elephants knew that defeat or a draw coupled with a win for WAC would see the Ivorians through at the expense of the Elephants due to their superior head-to-head record.

The Nigerian club is heading into the game with an unblemished record on home soil, having beaten both Djoliba and WAC on their own patch. Enyimba scored a last minute winner to edge the Malian club, Djoliba 1-0 last time out.

CARA Brazzaville moved to the top of the group with a 3-1 victory over WAC in the Congo and head to Aba, eyeing its first point on the road, having lost both of its two previous encounters on its travels.

The reverse fixture in Brazzaville ended in 3-0 win over the hosts, with all three goals coming within the opening 20 minutes of the game.

