Home / Sports / CAF club competitions: Plateau, MFM, Akwa show class

CAF club competitions: Plateau, MFM, Akwa show class

— 22nd February 2018

George Aluo

Nigerian club sides last night dazzled in the continent in the money spinning CAF Championship League and CAF Confederations Cup.
The trio of Plateau United, MFM and Akwa United won their games to move to the next round of the two competitions.
Plateau United playing away in Yaoundé, Cameroon secured a 1-0 victory over Eding Sports to qualify on 4-0 aggregate, having won the first leg in Jos by 3-0.
The other Nigerian flag bearer in the competition, MFM managed 1-0 home victory over Real Bamako of Mali at the Agege Soccer Temple in Lagos.
The Olukoya Boys had in the first leg away held Real to a goalless draw.
In the CAF Confederations Cup, Akwa United went to Banjul, Gambia, saw and conquered against all odds.
Akwa went into the game with a 1-2 deficit suffered at their Nest of Champions home in Uyo. The Promise Keepers determined not to be bundled out in the first round as they did two seasons ago when they made their continental debut fought back and secured a 2-0 away victory over Real Banjul at the Independence Stadium in Banjul.
Akwa had before the game got a morale boosting visit from the Nigerian Ambassador to Gambia, His Excellency Oluwasegun Ibidapo Obe, who charged the team to do the country proud. Obe noted that Akwa United was the first Nigerian side he was receiving after being posted to the tiny West African country that prides herself as the Smiling Coast of Africa.
Enyimba, the other Nigerian team in the continent drew by and would in their very first game face Energie FC of Benin Republic.
Plateau United would in their next game do battle with Etoile Sportif of Tunisia, while MFM also go up north to face MC Alger of Algeria. Akwa’s next opponent is Libyan side Al-Ittihad.

Latest

Infantino hails NFF, says Russia is set for World Cup

— 22nd February 2018

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has poured encomiums on the Amaju Pinnick –led NFF, saying the Nigerian Federation has shown excellent vision and focus and has taken giant strides over the past two years. The world’s number one football administrator, who also condoled with the NFF and the family of Kano Pillars’ player Chinedu Udoji who…

  • Herdsmen: Buhari’s handling of killings suspicious – jang

    — 22nd February 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Immediate past Plateau State governor and member, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustee (BoT), Senator Jonah Jang has revealed his intention to contest next year’s presidential election. He berated President Muhammadu Buhari for his inability to tackle herdsmen’s killings. He also spoke on other national issues. Recently, former president, Olusegun Obasanjo…

  • Let’s run Nigeria as business -Ejikeme

    — 22nd February 2018

    Kenechukwu Madukaife   A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC),  Chukwuanugo Ejikeme, in this interview said that the polity is in a chaotic state and needs redemption, insisting that Nigeria will prosper if run as a commercial venture.     What’s your take on the state of the nation? The fact is that Nigeria…

  • Don’t politicise Zamfara killings, ALGON boss tells politicians

    — 22nd February 2018

    Noah Ebije, Kaduna   Aliyu Abubakar is the chairman, Tsafe council of Zamfara State as well as the national Vice President of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria  (ALGON).  In this interview, Abubakar said playing politics with security challenges in Zamfara amounts to political immaturity. Your state is one of the states in the…

  • How to overcome bad breath once and for all

    — 22nd February 2018

    Job Osazuwa Nothing could be more embarrassing when someone either rudely or politely tells you that an unfriendly odour emanates from your mouth. It is bad breath. The condition chokes the people around the person who suffers it. The realisation of the implication demoralises the sufferer, in no small measure. Bad breath can easily be…

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

