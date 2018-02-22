CAF club competitions: Plateau, MFM, Akwa show class

George Aluo

Nigerian club sides last night dazzled in the continent in the money spinning CAF Championship League and CAF Confederations Cup.

The trio of Plateau United, MFM and Akwa United won their games to move to the next round of the two competitions.

Plateau United playing away in Yaoundé, Cameroon secured a 1-0 victory over Eding Sports to qualify on 4-0 aggregate, having won the first leg in Jos by 3-0.

The other Nigerian flag bearer in the competition, MFM managed 1-0 home victory over Real Bamako of Mali at the Agege Soccer Temple in Lagos.

The Olukoya Boys had in the first leg away held Real to a goalless draw.

In the CAF Confederations Cup, Akwa United went to Banjul, Gambia, saw and conquered against all odds.

Akwa went into the game with a 1-2 deficit suffered at their Nest of Champions home in Uyo. The Promise Keepers determined not to be bundled out in the first round as they did two seasons ago when they made their continental debut fought back and secured a 2-0 away victory over Real Banjul at the Independence Stadium in Banjul.

Akwa had before the game got a morale boosting visit from the Nigerian Ambassador to Gambia, His Excellency Oluwasegun Ibidapo Obe, who charged the team to do the country proud. Obe noted that Akwa United was the first Nigerian side he was receiving after being posted to the tiny West African country that prides herself as the Smiling Coast of Africa.

Enyimba, the other Nigerian team in the continent drew by and would in their very first game face Energie FC of Benin Republic.

Plateau United would in their next game do battle with Etoile Sportif of Tunisia, while MFM also go up north to face MC Alger of Algeria. Akwa’s next opponent is Libyan side Al-Ittihad.