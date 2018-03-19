CAF CC: Akwa United scales Al-Ittihad’s hurdle on penalties

Plateau United out despite win over Etoile

Akwa United has qualified for the play-off round of the CAF Confederation Cup after dismissing nine-man Al-Ittihad at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

The Promise Keepers edged the Libyans 3-2 to reach the next round after full-time scores stood at 1-1.

The Nigerians bowed 1-0 in the first leg played at the King Abdullah Sports City and they needed at least two unreplied goals to scale through.

However, Abdul Maikaba’s men were able to net one thanks to strike from Aniekeme Asuquo early in the second half.

All efforts to get a second goal proved futile as the visitors- who had two players sent off in the space of two minutes put up a solid defensive play to frustrate the 2017 Nigeria Federation Cup champions.

And during the penalty kicks, Etim Mathew, Cyril Olisema and Kelly Kester scored their kicks while the Libayan lost three of their kicks.

With this result, Akwa United will now face one of the Caf Champions League losers to negotiate their way through to the group phase.

However, Nigerian champions Plateau United were knocked out of the CAF Champions League despite recording a 1-0 win against Tunisian giants Etoile du Sahel in their first round, second leg tie at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano on Sunday.

The Jos club, playing in Kano because their New Jos Stadium home was not approved by CAF, exited the competition on a 4-3 aggregate scoreline after going down to a 4-2 defeat in the first leg.

Tosin Omoyele, who was also on target in the first leg scored the only goal of the game five minutes before the half hour mark.

They have now dropped to the CAF Confederation Cup play-offs and will now seek to secure a place in the group stages of the competition.

Nigeria’s other representatives in the competition, MFM FC, also missed out on a place in the group stages of the CAF Champions League after they lost 7-2 on aggregate to Algeria’s MC Alger on Saturday.