Home / Sports / CAF bigwigs to grace Akwa, Tornadoes FA Cup final

CAF bigwigs to grace Akwa, Tornadoes FA Cup final

— 13th October 2017

By George Aluo

CAF president Ahmad Ahmad and his three Vice Presidents have been confirmed as some of the personalities billed to watch this weekend’s FA Cup final involving Akwa United and Niger Tornadoes at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.

NFF image maker, Demola Olajire disclosed yesterday that soccer loving Lagos State governor, Akinwumi Ambode would also be at the Agege soccer temple alongside members of the state executive council.

“The guest list for Sunday’s epoch has Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, Youth and Sports Minister Solomon Dalung, CAF President Ahmad, his three vice presidents Kwesi Nyantakyi, Omari Selemani and Fouzi Lekjaa, CAF Emergency Committee members Musa Bility and Souleiman Waberi, FIFA Council member Hany Abo Rida, NFF President Amaju Pinnick (also member of the CAF Emergency Committee), Members of the NFF Executive Committee and NFF Management, Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr and Members of the Lagos State Executive Council,” Olajire disclosed.

Winner of the trophy would fly Nigeria’s flag in the CAF Confederation Cup next term and smile home with N25m, while the runners up would pocket N10m.

Akwa United defeated Sunshine Stars of Akure to reach Sunday’s final, while Niger Tornadoes stopped FC IfeanyiUbah.

In the women’s event, Cup holders Rivers Angels are standing by for one of Ibom Angels of Uyo and Abia Angels of Umuahia for their own Finale in Jos on Wednesday, 18th October, and a sum of N10 million is ready for the winner of that match; the loser to go home with half that amount.

