Cadbury, NFF sign 3-year partnership deal

— 19th March 2018

• Unveils Tom Tom as official candy of the Super Eagles

Joe Apu

The partners of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, increased at the weekend with Cadbury Nigeria Plc represented by its Tom Tom brand signing a three year contract that confers Tom Tom as the official candy of the Super Eagles.

At a joint media parley to announce the partnership and official signing of the contract, the Managing Director of Cadbury Nigeria Plc, Mr. Amir Shamsi said, “we are delighted to announce TomTom as the official candy of the Super Eagles. This year makes it the 10th year since we first announced this valued partnership in 2008. We’re proud to say our partnership with Nigeria Football Federation and by extension, the Super Eagles of Nigeria is not a coincidence. It remains a deliberate effort by Cadbury and Tom Tom to connect with Nigerians and their passion for the beautiful game.”

Cadbury’s Category Marketing Lead, West Africa, Mrs. Iwadiae Chidinma said: “Tom Tom is a candy with purpose. It delivers soothing relief and mental invigoration. It has remained relevant over the decades despite other competitive offerings in the market. TomTom is undisputedly one of the most ubiquitous brands in the country.”

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Pinnick lauded Cadbury Nigeria Plc and revealed that the NFF will would in tandem with TomTom and leverage on the partnership to bring glory to the national teams at every tournament. “We’re grateful to TomTom for being a backbone of all our national teams.”

Clamouring support for the Super Eagles, the brand manager, candy West Africa, Aruleba Olumide said, “Cadbury Nigeria Plc, are happy to support the Eagles, cheering them to victory. TomTom loves the Super Eagles.”

