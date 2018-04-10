Cadbury launches $50m lifestyle programme for children

Bimbola Oyesola

Cadbury Nigeria Plc yesterday announced the launch of a healthy lifestyle programme aimed at bringing nutrition education, active play and fresh foods to at-risk children and their families in Nigeria.

Cadbury Nigeria joins nine other countries in the Mondelez International family in this initiative, which will involve a $50million multi-year commitment to promote healthy lifestyles and address obesity.

In a statement, the Managing Director of Cadbury West Africa, Mr. Amir Shamsi, said “this is the first-ever Mondelez International Foundation-funded effort in Nigeria.

The programme, which will run over a three-year period, is targeted at nearly 6,000 children and families in nine schools. It will operate in Cadbury Nigeria (Ikeja and Ondo) and focus on nutrition and healthy lifestyle.”

Shamsi further said the Foundation would partner Helen Keller International to teach about 6,000 children the importance of proper nutrition, physical activity and gardening through in-school and after-school activities.

“Making a positive impact on the people and the planet is at the core of who we are,” added Sarah Delea, President of the Mondelz International Foundation, in a statement.

“Since 2012, our partners and their programmes have been transforming the lives of more than a million children around the globe by increasing their nutrition knowledge, physical activity and access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

The addition of seven new programmes further builds on our commitment to help communities thrive and improve the well-being of school-age children and their families.”