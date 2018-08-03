– The Sun News
CAA Asaba 2018: Okagbare, Brume, Onyekwere strike gold for Nigeria

…As Semanya wins 400m

MONICA IHEAKAM in Asaba

Nigeria’s hope for making the zenith at the ongoing 21st African Senior Athletics Championship in Asaba, Delta State got a major boost Friday afternoon with 3 additional gold medals won in the 4x100m relay, Long Jump and Discuss events.

It was sweet victory in the Discuss events, as the duo of Chidimma Onyekwere and Chinwe Okoro picked gold and silver respectively.

Long Jump sensation, Ese Brume, added to the medals haul, leaping to gold in 6.83 meters to equal her seasons best recorded earlier in the year in Jamaica.

The 4x100m Women’s relay race was the icing on the cake for the cheering spectators at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba as Nigeria coasted home to victory ahead of Cote d’ Ivoire.

READ ALSO: Spain 2018: NBBF appoints Hughley as replacement for Vincent

The pulsating race anchored by Joy Gabriel Udoh, Blessing Okagbare and finished by African Youth Games double gold medalist, Rosemary Chukwuma, saw Nigeria breezing to success in 43.77 seconds.

In the Men’s 4x100m men relay race, Team Nigeria picked the Silver behind South Africa, who won gold.

Chidi Okezie and Ajayi Yinka won bronze medals in the 400 Men and Women races respectively.

Meanwhile, South Africa sprinter, Semenya Caster, who ran in lane 1, dominated the 400m women’s race in 49.96 seconds.

