CAA Asaba 2018: Delta State breaks 39-yr-old record

Monica Iheakam in Asaba

The ongoing African Senior Athletics Championship in Asaba, Delta State, has recorded a milestone of the highest number of participation since the championship began 39 years ago.

The championship, in its 21st edition, has 800 athletes in attendance, the highest in the history of the competition, 46 events and with 52 countries in attendance, also the highest so far since the inception of the championship in 1979.

The feat has put Delta State and indeed Nigeria on the pedestal for pulling the whole of Africa together in one competition.

Asaba 2018 is the second time Nigeria is hosting the continental championship, with Lagos hosting it the first time in 1989.

A biennial competition, the African Senior Athletics Championship, is an event organised by the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA).

The first edition was hosted in Dakar, Senegal from August 2-5 1979 while South Africa hosted the event in 2016.