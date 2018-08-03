– The Sun News
Latest
3rd August 2018 - CAA Asaba 2018: Delta State breaks 39-yr-old record
3rd August 2018 - CAA Asaba 2018: Okagbare, Brume, Onyekwere strike gold for Nigeria
3rd August 2018 - Spain 2018: NBBF appoints Hughley as replacement for Vincent
3rd August 2018 - NFF leadership battle: Giwa rejects Pinnick’s olive branch
3rd August 2018 - AFTERMATH OF BARCA TALKS:  Pogba wants Iniesta’s shirt number
3rd August 2018 - ROAD BLOCK! Blues stop Courtois’ Real move
3rd August 2018 - Jesus gets new £25m City deal
3rd August 2018 - UNBELIEVABLE: Kante rejects PSG’s £350,000 deal
3rd August 2018 - Man Utd agree personal terms with Mina
3rd August 2018 - Man U to offer Martial plus cash for Boateng
Home / National / Sports / CAA Asaba 2018: Delta State breaks 39-yr-old record
ASABA DELTA

CAA Asaba 2018: Delta State breaks 39-yr-old record

— 3rd August 2018

Monica Iheakam in Asaba

The ongoing African Senior Athletics Championship in Asaba, Delta State, has recorded a milestone of the highest number of participation since the championship began 39 years ago.

The championship, in its 21st edition, has 800 athletes in attendance, the highest in the history of the competition, 46 events and with 52 countries in attendance, also the highest so far since the inception of the championship in 1979.

READ ALSO: CAA Asaba 2018: Okagbare, Brume, Onyekwere strike gold for Nigeria

The feat has put Delta State and indeed Nigeria on the pedestal for pulling the whole of Africa together in one competition.

Asaba 2018 is the second time Nigeria is hosting the continental championship, with Lagos hosting it the first time in 1989.

A biennial competition, the African Senior Athletics Championship, is an event organised by the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA).

The first edition was hosted in Dakar, Senegal from August 2-5 1979 while South Africa hosted the event in 2016.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ASABA DELTA

CAA Asaba 2018: Delta State breaks 39-yr-old record

— 3rd August 2018

Monica Iheakam in Asaba The ongoing African Senior Athletics Championship in Asaba, Delta State, has recorded a milestone of the highest number of participation since the championship began 39 years ago. The championship, in its 21st edition, has 800 athletes in attendance, the highest in the history of the competition, 46 events and with 52…

  • KANTE

    UNBELIEVABLE: Kante rejects PSG’s £350,000 deal

    — 3rd August 2018

    Set to remain at the Bridge Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has gone cold on a move to PSG. L’Equipe says PSG sports chief Antero Henrique is in contact with Kante’s camp and pushing hard for his approval to open talks with Chelsea about a fee. But Kante has made it clear over the last 24…

  • WATER

    FG to partner varsities on water availability

    — 3rd August 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja The Federal Government has indicated its willingness to collaborate with tertiary institutions to improve the quality and quantity of water across the country. Executive Director, Nigeria Integrated Water Resources Management Commission (NIWRMC), Mr. Reuben Habu, stated this, on Saturday, in Abuja, when he received a delegation of postgraduate students, Department of Geography,…

  • EKITI

    Ekiti: Olusola challenges July 14 guber poll, submits 700-page petition to Tribunal

    — 3rd August 2018

    …Seeks court to declare him as winner Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Prof. Kolapo Olusola, Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, and governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the July 14 gubernatorial poll in Ekiti State, on Friday, submitted over 700 pages of petition to the election Tribunal in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, alleging…

  • DEMOCRACY

    Democracy: Germany pledges more support for Nigeria

    — 3rd August 2018

    NAN The Konard Adenaeur Stiftung (KAS), a German Foundation, has pledged the continuous support of Germany to Nigeria to overcome its challenges, ensure good governance, democracy, peace and stability. Dr. Gerhard Wahler, Head of Department, European and International cooperation of KAS, made this known in Abuja during the 15th anniversary of the organisation’s operation in…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share