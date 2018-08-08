NAN

Chidi Okezie, a bronze medalist at the 2018 Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) organised Africa Senior Athletics Championships in Asaba, says he hopes to feature at the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) World Championships.

“In 2019, I will put my season in God’s hands and have fun though my main goal is to make the World Championships,” he told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

He added that he would work hard to ensure he made the list for the World Championships in 2019.

Okezie, also among the men’s quartet who won bronze medal at Asaba 2018, said though he was happy that he won a bronze medal, he aimed at a gold.

“I feel glad to have reached the podium at the CAA championships though it was not what I wanted but I am grateful for the opportunity to run for Nigeria in Nigeria,” he said.

Kenya placed first with 19 medals, made up of 11 gold, six silver and two bronze, while South Africa had a total of 30 medals, including nine gold, 13 silver and eight bronze to place second.

Team Nigeria got 19 medals made up of nine gold, five silver and five bronze dor the third position.

Morocco, Ethiopia, Cote d’ivoire, Tunisia and Botswana followed in that order.