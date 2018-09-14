– The Sun News
Latest
14th September 2018 - C’ River traders want FG to raise N10, 000 collateral free loan
13th September 2018 - FG kicks against rivalry, strikes in health sector
13th September 2018 - Ganduje submits nomination, expression of interest forms
13th September 2018 - School feeding: NSIO refutes N50 per meal cost claim in Kaduna
13th September 2018 - Zamfara dep. gov. rejects Yari’s anointed guber candidate
13th September 2018 - BREAKING: Buhari names Yusuf Bichi new DSS DG
13th September 2018 - BREAKING: Herdsmen set 3 Adamawa communities ablaze
13th September 2018 - Power: Ogun industrial cluster may collapse over 9mw allocation
13th September 2018 - 2019: Buhari’ll get 2.5m votes in Katsina, says Gov. Masari
13th September 2018 - 2018 Hajj: Kwara records no casualties- Official
Home / National / C’ River traders want FG to raise N10, 000 collateral free loan
TRADERS

C’ River traders want FG to raise N10, 000 collateral free loan

— 14th September 2018

Adewale Sanyaolu

Traders in the popular Watt Market in Calabar, Cross River State, on Tuesday, demanded an upward review of the N10, 000 interest-free loans being given to boost their business to N20,000.

Some of the Traders who spoke shortly after Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo  unveiled the Federal Government’s programme tagged: Trader-Moni, in the state, where several traders were given N10, 000 each to  bepaid back in six months, commended the initiative

The vice-president had come to supervise the disbursement of N10, 000 collateral free loan to traders which was made available by Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF)  in collaboration with the Bank of Industry.

READ ALSO: FG kicks against rivalry, strikes in health sector

An elated trader, Atim Ededem, said: “I’m very happy to have registered and this is one of the most visible signs of government that we have seen. I like the initiative but the problem is that so many people who are not traders in Watt Market are registering.

“So, I think in future, government should go through our market unions and possibly double the money. On the whole, this is a very welcome development.”

Another trader, Joy Unasi, said: “I think it is a very good development and will go a long way in ameliorating our plight. It is better than collecting money from conventional sources where the interest will make it discouraging. So I really commend government for this. However, we would appreciate it if they double the money from N10, 000 to N20, 000 in future.”

Yet another, Godwin Ikpot, said “at first, I thought it is one of these 419 schemes and did not believe it until when the vice-president came to our market. This is the first time in my life that I have seen the Vice President Osinbajo and any doubt I had about trader money has been removed.”

READ ALSO: Ganduje submits nomination, expression of interest forms

“In fact as I speak to you, I registered after the vice president left so this is a very good development and I think for some businesses like mine which is meat, government should increase the money for us because we are able to pay back.”

A foodstuff dealer, Eshiet Udom, said, “I have registered for the money and since it is collateral free then it is very good for market people like us. But I think beyond this, government should look at the condition of the market because it is not very conducive for us.

Alo, another trader, Eyong Adie, said, “It is very good, but I think the government should go through our respective unions so that only traders can access the money because at the union level, we all know ourselves and beyond this, they should think of establishing a community market bank here so that the money can be disbursed directly to us.”

 

Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

TRADERS

C’ River traders want FG to raise N10, 000 collateral free loan

— 14th September 2018

Adewale Sanyaolu Traders in the popular Watt Market in Calabar, Cross River State, on Tuesday, demanded an upward review of the N10, 000 interest-free loans being given to boost their business to N20,000. Some of the Traders who spoke shortly after Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo  unveiled the Federal Government’s programme tagged: Trader-Moni, in the state, where…

  • HEALTH SECTOR

    FG kicks against rivalry, strikes in health sector

    — 13th September 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos The Federal Government has said that the rivalry between doctors and nurses and the spate of industrial crises in the public sector has remained a clog in the wheel of development of the health sector in the country. Government revealed that Nigeria has been losing foreign exchange estimated at about $2 billion,…

  • GANDUJE

    Ganduje submits nomination, expression of interest forms

    — 13th September 2018

    Desmond Mgbo, Kano Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has submitted his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the 2019 governorship election to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshimhole, in Abuja. He was accompanied by a former minister of Education, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, Senator Barau Jibrin, serving members…

  • SCHOOL FEEDING

    School feeding: NSIO refutes N50 per meal cost claim in Kaduna

    — 13th September 2018

    The National Social Investment Office (NSIO) has described as misleading, claims that the Federal Government is providing N50 per meal for pupils feeding in public primary schools, in Kaduna State. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had reported that some food vendors of the Federal Government’s Home Grown School Feeding Programme in Kaura Local Government…

  • ZAMFARA

    Zamfara dep. gov. rejects Yari’s anointed guber candidate

    — 13th September 2018

    Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau. Zamfara State Deputy Governor, Mallam Ibrahim Wakkala Muhammad, has rejected Governor Abdul’Aziz Yari Abukabar’s nomination of Commissioner of Finance, Alhaji Mukthar Shehu Idris, as the governorship candidate for the 2019 election in the state, on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) . Wakkala, who has been the deputy…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]