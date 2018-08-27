– The Sun News
LAWMAKER

C’ River loses another lawmaker as Ayade mourns legislator

— 27th August 2018

Judex Okoro, Calabar

Barely three weeks after the state buried one of its lawmakers, Steve Ukpukpen, another legislator, Egbo Simon Nkoro, has passed on.

Nkoro, representing Ikom II State Constituency in the House of Assembly, died, on Sunday.

Family sources said the late lawmaker has been battling with unknown illness for a long while, leading to loss of his voice.

READ ALSO: Ex-Rivers AG, Aguma was rare gem, says Tambuwal

Due to his speech incoherence, he was flown to India for an operation and came back feeling a little better. His health relapsed two weeks ago and consequently died yesterday.

Expressing shock at the death of Nkoro, Governor Ben Ayade, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Ita, said the death of the lawmaker was a “loss so painful to bear.”

He said: “Nkoro’s death leaves a sour taste in my mouth and ache in my heart. But then, we cannot question God. Him and only Him alone has prerogative over life.

“However, as a human, my heart is heavy, filled with sorrow. I agonise and mourn this death.”

 

