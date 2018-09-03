– The Sun News
Latest
3rd September 2018 - C/River govt warns against dumping refuse in waterways
3rd September 2018 - Buhari mourns Aginighan
3rd September 2018 - PTAD plans health insurance scheme for pensioners
3rd September 2018 - LaLiga: Messi sets new record in Barcelona win against Huesca
3rd September 2018 - Ogun monarch enrolls for LL.M at 74
3rd September 2018 - UNICEF calls for speedy regulation on child care, protection
3rd September 2018 - NPFL: We can play 14 games in 8 weeks, says Kwara United Coach
3rd September 2018 - Collection of PVCs: Ooni orders closure of markets
3rd September 2018 - Ventura avoids Ikea, will never get over Italy’s World Cup failure
3rd September 2018 - Palestine football chief to fight FIFA ban for inciting hatred
Home / National / C/River govt warns against dumping refuse in waterways
dumping refuse

C/River govt warns against dumping refuse in waterways

— 3rd September 2018

NAN

The Cross River State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has warned residents living in flooded areas in Calabar metropolis to desist from dumping refuse along the water channels.

Mr John Inaku, Director General of SEMA in the state, gave the warning on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar.

Inaku, who decried the rate of flooding in some parts of Calabar, attributed the problem to the high volume of refuse being dumped along the water channels.

READ ALSO PTAD plans health insurance scheme for pensioners

He said that the refuse had blocked the free flow of water through the channels, noting that this was dangerous to the occupants.

The director general mentioned some of the flooded areas in Calabar to include: Efiote Round About, Parliamentary Road, Target St. by Goldie, Ekpo-Abasi Junction, MCC Road, Federal Housing by SPC Junction, among others.

Inaku said that the agency had carried out sensitisation programmes on radio, television and during town hall meetings to enlighten residents on the dangers of dumping refuse along the waterways.

“In the past few weeks, we have experienced massive flooding in some parts of the state capital.

“This flooding usually occurs because the channels are not opened to free flow of water.

“Residents living in such areas should desist from dumping refuse along the waterways. People must learn to imbibe sustainable and progressive environmental practices.

“As an agency, we are also encouraging residents of Calabar to plant trees and maintain a good hygienic environment.

“People seeking residential houses should be careful in choosing where to live, so as to avoid living in buildings built on waterways’’, he said.

Inaku said that the agency had embarked on aggressive public enlightenment campaigns on environmental and disaster management issues.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

dumping refuse

C/River govt warns against dumping refuse in waterways

— 3rd September 2018

NAN The Cross River State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has warned residents living in flooded areas in Calabar metropolis to desist from dumping refuse along the water channels. Mr John Inaku, Director General of SEMA in the state, gave the warning on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar….

  • AGINIGHAN

    Buhari mourns Aginighan

    — 3rd September 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has joins members of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Ijaw Community in Delta State in mourning former acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Pastor Power Ziakede Aginighan, who died, on Friday. Aginighan, his son, Tammy, and police orderly died in an accident that occurred along the…

  • PTAD

    PTAD plans health insurance scheme for pensioners

    — 3rd September 2018

    Bianca Iboma The Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Mrs. Sharon Ikeazor, has revealed that the directorate plans to grant health insurance to its pensioners as an additional welfare scheme to ease their plights. Ikeazor equally re-affirmed the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to settle all outstanding arrears owed pensioners across the country based…

  • OGUN MONARCH

    Ogun monarch enrolls for LL.M at 74

    — 3rd September 2018

    Moshood Adebayo A traditional ruler in Ogun State, Oba Olufemi Ogunleye, was among the students that have been registered for Masters degree in Law (LL.M) programme at the Babcock University, Ilishan. Oba Ogunleye is the Towulade of Akinale, Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state. Details later…

  • ooni of ife

    Collection of PVCs: Ooni orders closure of markets

    — 3rd September 2018

    NAN The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Monday ordered that all major markets in Ife be closed to encourage traders and other residents to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs). The traditional ruler said in Ile-Ife that it was important that traders, artisans as well as other residents set aside time to collect…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share