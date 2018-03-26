The Sun News
Latest
26th March 2018 - C’ River community cries for justice over alleged assassination of Village Head
26th March 2018 - Ganduje signs bills for management of new hospitals
26th March 2018 - 57 Lagos council chairs endorse Ambode for second term
26th March 2018 - Trump orders expulsion of 60 Russians over U.K. spy poisoning
26th March 2018 - Father of 10 hangs self in Anambra over alleged wife’s infidelity
26th March 2018 - Another batch of Nigerian contingent leaves for ECOWAS Mission in Gambia
26th March 2018 - PDP dead, irredeemable, says Gabam, interim SDP scribe
26th March 2018 - Nigeria on dangerous slide, Wike declares
26th March 2018 - Boko Haram: Borno govt. denies school closure
26th March 2018 - Obasanjo heads Afrexim Advisory Council
Home / National / C’ River community cries for justice over alleged assassination of Village Head

C’ River community cries for justice over alleged assassination of Village Head

— 26th March 2018

Judex Okoro, Calabar

The people of Ikot Omin community, in Calabar Municipal council of Cross River State, have called on the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, to prosecute the suspects arrested in connection with the assassination of the village Head of Ikot Abenyo community, Ntufam Ekong Itu Omin.

The Village Head was assassinated by on February 26, 2018 at his residence at Ikot Omin about 4:00a.m. Four of the suspected murderers of the Village Head are being interrogated at state police command, Diamond Hill, Calabar.

Investigations by Daily Sun revealed that the late Village Head had petitioned one of his kinsmen, one Chief Asuquo Ekpeyong, to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Monitoring Squad, Abuja, over an alleged forgery of certificate of recognition.

Following the petition, IGP’S office reportedly invited him for a chat on between February 20 and 22, 2018 and he returned to Calabar on February 23, 2018.

However, the late Omin was said to have been murdered in a cruel manner on March 26, 2018 just two day when he was supposed to return to the IGP’s office to provide additional evidence in the forgery case against Chief Asuquo Ekpeyong.

Raising concerns on the delay in charging the suspects to court, Counsel to the community, Barr. Ayei Okpa, commended the police for arresting the suspects just as he implored them to prosecute the suspects while intensifying efforts to arrest all other suspects still at large.

Okpa’s words, “We know that the uncovering of the suspected murderers of late Ntufam Ekong Itu Omin was a by-product of investigations launched by the state police command into recent secret cult clashes within the Calabar metropolis.

“The Ikot Omin community has for some time now been faced with series of assassinations and criminal activities all in an attempt to wrestle power from the traditional institution and take control of the community’s resources and the stool.

“This evil group has foisted an orgy of unprovoked violence and bloodletting on the community and held the community to its tenterhooks,” the community’s lawyer stated.

Okpa also enjoined the police command to investigate the roles played by one of community leaders, Chief  Ekpenyong and the community’s youth leader, Edim Edim, as well as the assassination of the then clan Secretary, Chief Omin Omin and also an attempt on the life of Prince Edim Omin Edim, both in 2017.

He maintained that it was only when these were done that justice would have been seen to have been done.

Reacting, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Cross River Police State Command, Irene Ugbo, said it was not true that police was not doing anything on the matter.

She said the police authorities was doing everything humanly possible to ensure that the suspects, not only on the matter, but all suspects who are involved themselves in criminal matters were properly investigated and prosecuted by the law of the land.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

C’ River community cries for justice over alleged assassination of Village Head

— 26th March 2018

Judex Okoro, Calabar The people of Ikot Omin community, in Calabar Municipal council of Cross River State, have called on the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, to prosecute the suspects arrested in connection with the assassination of the village Head of Ikot Abenyo community, Ntufam Ekong Itu Omin. The Village Head was assassinated…

  • Ganduje signs bills for management of new hospitals

    — 26th March 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has signed into law the Kano State Ultra-Modern Specialists Hospitals Bill 2018 which gives legal backing to the establishment of two specialists hospitals in the state. The newly-constructed hospitals are the  Muhammadu Buhari Specialists Hospital, Giginyu and the Pediatric Hospital, Zoo Road, both of which…

  • 57 Lagos council chairs endorse Ambode for second term

    — 26th March 2018

    All the chairmen of 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of Lagos State on Sunday unanimously endorse Governor Akinwunmi B  Ambode for a second term in office. Rising from a meeting with the Governor at Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja, the state capital, the council chiefs said their decision to…

  • Father of 10 hangs self in Anambra over alleged wife’s infidelity

    — 26th March 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka A 75-year-old man, Chief Charles Okafor, has committed suicide over alleged infidelity of his wife. Okafor who hailed from Akitinyi village, Urum, in Awka North Local government area of Anambra State, was said to have had some exchange of words with his wife few hours before he ended his life. The father…

  • Another batch of Nigerian contingent leaves for ECOWAS Mission in Gambia

    — 26th March 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja Another batch of Nigeria’s military contingents have been airlifted to Gambia, in pursuance of the ongoing mission of the Economic Community of West African States in that country. The contingent who were airlifted Sunday by Nigerian Air Force NAF C-130 Hercules Aircraft included officers, soldiers and ratings from 351 Artillery Regiment of…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share