C’ River APC protests Ayade’s planned defection

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Cross River State chapter, on Wednesday, protested the alleged planned defection of Cross River state governor, Sen. Ben Ayade to the party.

Protesting at the National Secretariat of APC, in Abuja, the Cross River youths, bearing placards warned that they would do everything to resist Ayade’s plan.

However, the protesters were criticised by the secretariat staff, claiming that nobody protested the defection of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State from the party.

The group’s spokesperson, Sankara Unung, told newsmen that the party stakeholders in state were not comfortable with the antics of the governor.

According to him; “Ayade is a man with grand scale skimming techniques. APC does not have any space for him and his ilk.

“For a man whose party has roundly and unprecedentedly rejected for his poor and abysmal performance, APC cannot be and should never be his safe heaven.

“Ayade is running Cross River State like a fiefdom where he designated his younger brother as the co-governor with state powers.

“A man who is aiding and abating corruption using his direct sibling as proxy should not be allowed to identify with a party with a decent pedigree like our great party, the APC.

“The governor always laying claim to phantom projects which he uses to deceive the people. The level of poverty and suffering of the people is too much. Ayade does not deserve to be given a space in APC,” he warned.