– The Sun News
Latest
26th July 2018 - C’ River APC protests Ayade’s planned defection
26th July 2018 - Smuggling: Nigeria, Benin Republic set up joint c’ittee
26th July 2018 - Vote out APC, ex-Gov. Yuguda tells Bauchi electorate
26th July 2018 - Buhari approves Anyanwu as new Provost Alvan Ikoku FEC
26th July 2018 - Bauchi lawmaker dumps APC
26th July 2018 - Ortom’s defection shocking, says APC
26th July 2018 - Air Force varsity takes off this year
26th July 2018 - 2019: Group adopts Atiku as sole candidate
26th July 2018 - Expel Saraki now, APC Dep Spokesman tells party
26th July 2018 - UEFA hands Marseille suspended ban
Home / National / C’ River APC protests Ayade’s planned defection
AYADE

C’ River APC protests Ayade’s planned defection

— 26th July 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Cross River State chapter, on Wednesday, protested the alleged planned defection of Cross River state governor, Sen. Ben Ayade to the party.

Protesting at the National Secretariat of APC, in Abuja, the Cross River youths, bearing placards warned that they would do everything to resist Ayade’s plan.

However, the protesters were criticised by the secretariat staff, claiming that nobody protested the defection of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State from the party.

The group’s spokesperson, Sankara Unung, told newsmen that the party stakeholders in state were not comfortable with the antics of the governor.

According to him; “Ayade is a man with grand scale skimming techniques. APC does not have any space for him and his ilk.

“For a man whose party has roundly and unprecedentedly rejected for his poor and abysmal performance, APC cannot be and should never be his safe heaven.

READ ALSO: Smuggling: Nigeria, Benin Republic set up joint c’ittee

“Ayade is running Cross River State like a fiefdom where he designated his younger brother as the co-governor with state powers.

“A man who is aiding and abating corruption using his direct sibling as proxy should not be allowed to identify with a party with a decent pedigree like our great party, the APC.

“The governor always laying claim to phantom projects which he uses to deceive the people. The level of poverty and suffering of the people is too much. Ayade does not deserve to be given a space in APC,” he warned.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AYADE

C’ River APC protests Ayade’s planned defection

— 26th July 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC), Cross River State chapter, on Wednesday, protested the alleged planned defection of Cross River state governor, Sen. Ben Ayade to the party. Protesting at the National Secretariat of APC, in Abuja, the Cross River youths, bearing placards warned that they would do everything to resist Ayade’s plan….

  • NIGERIA

    Smuggling: Nigeria, Benin Republic set up joint c’ittee

    — 26th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Nigeria and Republic of Benin have agreed on a joint committee to combat smuggling. This was the outcome of President Muhammadu Buhari‘s meeting with President Patrice Talon of the Republic of Benin at State House, Abuja, on Wednesday. Modalities of the joint committee to combat smuggling were to be worked out as…

  • YUGUDA

    Vote out APC, ex-Gov. Yuguda tells Bauchi electorate

    — 26th July 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi Immediate past governor of Bauchi State, Mallam Isa Yuguda, has urged the electorate in the state to vote out the current All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the state in order to put an end to the current suffering they are facing. Yuguda stated this, on Wednesday, in Bauchi, shortly after being…

  • BUHARI

    Buhari approves Anyanwu as new Provost Alvan Ikoku FEC

    — 26th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Dan  Anyanwu as the new Provost of Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri, Imo State. The Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Olusegun Adekunle, in a  statement, said the appointment…

  • BAUCHI

    Bauchi lawmaker dumps APC

    — 26th July 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi A member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly representing Lere/Bula constituency, Hon. Aminu Tukur, on Wednesday, dumped  the All Progressives Congress (APC). Aminu, who was aspiring for Bauchi South senatorial seat in the upcoming bye-election, explained that his decision to quit the party was as a result of the party’s failure…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share