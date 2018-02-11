The Sun News
Latest
11th February 2018 - Road to 2019: Buhari Support Groups kick-start campaign in south-south
11th February 2018 - Supected Fulani herdsmen ambush farmers, kill four in southern Kaduna
11th February 2018 - NBBF releases 18 man list for 2019 World cup qualifiers
11th February 2018 - C’ River APC crisis: I’m not aware of my suspension, says Usani
11th February 2018 - NAPTIP seals fake ‘Baby Factory’ in Abuja
11th February 2018 - Tax evasion: Fear grips Nigerian property owners in UK
11th February 2018 - Iran keen to expand relations with Africa, Nigeria
11th February 2018 - Ogoni Clean-up board member appeals for stakeholders’ cooperation
11th February 2018 - Valentine’s Day, Ash Wednesday fall on same day: Lagosians react
11th February 2018 - Bishop Kukah’s Verdict : Mistake Buhari Made
Home / Cover / National / C’ River APC crisis: I’m not aware of my suspension, says Usani

C’ River APC crisis: I’m not aware of my suspension, says Usani

— 11th February 2018
Judex Okoro, Calabar
The crisis rocking the All Progressive Congress (APC) Cross River Chapter seems to be gathering momentum as the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Usani, has stated that he is not aware of his suspension by the party’s state leadership.
The state working committee led by the Acting state Chairman, Sir John Ochala, had on Saturday, January 27 suspended Pastor Usani Uguru Usani indefinitely for anti-party activities.
The party, which also recommended Usani’s expulsion to the national leadership, accused the Minister of holding illegal meetings contrary to article 21 of APC constitution, alleging that he held a meeting at one of the former Senator’s house in Abuja on Thursday, January 24, where one Mr. Etim John was selected as the new party chairman.
But a faction of the party led by the State Organizing Secretary Mr. Ekpe Owan Ayang has declared Usani’s suspension null and void.
They went ahead to announce the suspension of Mr. Mr.Ocha and the National Vice Chairman South-South, Ntufam Hilliard Eta, from the party, endorsing instead John as the new state acting chairman.
However, in a move to douse tensions in the party, National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdulahi had in a statement insisted that Sir John Ochalla remains the chairman of the party and that members involved in the appointment of a new acting chairman would be disciplined.
Reacting for the first time since the suspension order by the state working committee, Usani told reporters at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport in Calabar, where he was welcomed by a hand full of supporters, that he was not aware he had been suspended.
“I am not aware that I have been suspended by anybody. As I am talking with you, I have not got any official letter communicating to me or stating why I am suspended.
“I can tell you that every party has a fight and how you resolve it is what is important. My worry is within the limits of known partisan tradition and conflict.
“We are resolving it. When a resolution takes place, whether amicably or by victory, there important thing is that there is a resolution and we are resolving it,” he said.
Also reacting, Mr. Etim John, who arrived at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport, Calabar with Usani, said the statement from the National leadership recognising Sir John Ochala as the authentic Acting Chairman was a ‘misnomer’.
Etim maintained that Ochalla was not from the same zone as the former chairman and therefore not qualified to be an acting state chairman; adding that because a vacuum cannot be left, he as deputy chairman held brief.
“As far as I am concerned, the statement by the APC publicity Secretary is a misnomer. The party guidelines stipulate clearly how an acting chairman is appointed. As far as this is concerned, Ochalla is yet to be appointed or elected because he only came in to hold brief,” John said.
Ochalla had taken over as acting chairman of the party after Usani was appointed Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.
Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Road to 2019: Buhari Support Groups kick-start campaign in south-south

— 11th February 2018

Ben Dunno,  Warri Indications that President Muhammadu Buhari would go ahead to contest the 2019 Presidential Election against all odds emerged over the weekend when members of Buhari Support Groups opened up campaign offices across the country with the official launch of a secretariat in Warri, Delta state. The building belonging to the ‘Council For…

  • Supected Fulani herdsmen ambush farmers, kill four in southern Kaduna

    — 11th February 2018

    Noah Ebije, Kaduna Four persons were in the early hours of Sunday killed in an ambush by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Bakin Kogi village, Southern Kaduna. A woman is also reported to have been severely wounded in the incident and taken to a hospital in Kafanchan, Jemaa local government area of the northern state. The Kaduna Police…

  • NBBF releases 18 man list for 2019 World cup qualifiers

    — 11th February 2018

    The Nigerian Basketball Federation has released an 18 man provisional list for the 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifiers in Bamako, Mali, from 23rd to 25th February, 2018. 5 players from the 2017 AfroBasket silver winning team top the list, including 3 home based players and 2 from the 2015 Afrobasket winning squad. Agua Caliente Clippers,…

  • C’ River APC crisis: I’m not aware of my suspension, says Usani

    — 11th February 2018

    Judex Okoro, Calabar The crisis rocking the All Progressive Congress (APC) Cross River Chapter seems to be gathering momentum as the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Usani, has stated that he is not aware of his suspension by the party’s state leadership. The state working committee led by the Acting state Chairman, Sir John Ochala,…

  • NAPTIP seals fake ‘Baby Factory’ in Abuja

    — 11th February 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has sealed up an illegal maternity home and baby factory in Abuja where several women in search of babies were allegedly swindled. Only few weeks ago, operatives of the Agency arrested the Chief Medical Director of the illegal outfit, Akuchi Herbal…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share