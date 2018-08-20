BZF leader, Benjamin Onwuka, members arrested, whereabouts unknown

Raphael Ede, Enugu

Leader of one of pro-Biafra groups, the Biafra Zionists Federation (BZF), Benjamin Onwuka, was said to have been arrested, on Monday morning, by combined team of security operatives made up of the men of the Enugu State police command and Department of State Services (DSS), in Enugu.

It was gathered that the separatist leader was nabbed alongside some other members of his group after another failed attempt to enter the Enugu Government House for the inauguration of Biafra.

It was further gathered that the separatists had marched from the Presidential Road, through Rangers Avenue, but were stopped at the Bissala Road entry to the Government House by security operatives.

Deputy Leader of BZF, Mazi Ambrose Ugwu, who confirmed the arrest to journalists, said the whereabouts of their members remained unknown.

“Our people left this morning (Monday) for the Enugu Government House to foist the Biafra flag, but they were stopped on getting to close to the road to leading to the place.

“DSS operatives stopped them from entering the Government House. They told them to stay within the Bissala Road axis and do whatever they wanted to do.

“However, our leader refused, insisting that he must be allowed to enter the Government House. After a while, they brought vehicles and told them to enter, claiming that they were taking them to a place for a dialogue.

“As we speak, we have not heard from them. As far as we are concerned, this is abduction, because they were taken to unknown place. We have gone to the State CID but they are not being detained them.

“We are, therefore, calling on the international community, especially, US President Donald Trump and the Prime Minister of Israel to intervene for their immediate release.

“From the information I have, over 50 of them were arrested; they were not armed; they are just freedom fighters. Should anything happen to them, we will hold the South-East Governors responsible,” Ugwu said.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, could not be reached for reaction at the time of filing this report as his mobile was said to be switched off.