Bwari Council chair urges residents to collect their PVCs

The Chairman, Bwari Area Council, Mr. Musa Dikko, has urged residents to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), if they have registered, in preparation for 2019 general elections.

Dikko made the call on Thursday while speaking with newsmen in reaction to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) observation that over 50, 000 cards were yet to be collected in the council’s INEC office.

He said although there might be some challenges in the process of collection and issue of relocation of some residents, this should not deter them from collecting their PVCs.

He described the PVC as an important means of voting and identification, which all Nigerians of voting age must have to avoid being disenfranchised.

“It is not all about voting alone; the cards have the tendency to save one in difficult situations, especially outside the country, it secures you.

READ ALSO: I won’t protect ethnic, sectional interest, Ag. DSS DG

“These cards must not be joked with, without it, you cannot vote.

“Some may not be aware of this but as a council, we will continue to sensitise the public, especially through the traditional heads so that it gets to the grassroots,” Dikko said.

INEC recently disclosed that the council, which had 160,000 registered voters so far, had over 50, 000 PVC’s yet to be claimed by its owners.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in charge of the FCT, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, who decried the situation, urged the council and all political party executives in the area to do more sensitisation campaigns for residents to collect their cards before the 2019 elections.

