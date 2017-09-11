Businessman seeks unity among Nigerians

By Tessy Igomu

He is a man passionate about the unity of his people and their welfare – one who would always stand up against injustice. Indeed, many would describe Chief Chika Nwokedi, as a good man with a wonderful heart who has turned the lives of many around.

These were part of the encomiums used by friends, family members and well wishers to describe the business mogul, as he rolled out the red carpet to celebrate his 45th birthday recently.

The event, held at White House, a popular event centre along Ijegun–Igando Road, was attended by dignitaries, including top security officials and prominent Igbo men and women within and outside Lagos.

Nwokedi, who is the founding president of Ndi Igbo Buru Otu Association of Nigeria, a group preaching unity among the Igbo, also used the opportunity to formally present his first child delivered after 16 years of marriage to guests. The girl, Chimdiuto Miracle Manna Diamond Chika Nwokedi, was the cynosure of all eyes.

There were no dull moments during the celebration. Besides the array of mouth-watering dishes, several artistes were on ground to thrill the guests with jokes.

While welcoming guests after the cutting of his birthday cake, the celebrant thanked God for his life, noting that contrary to what most people thought, the journey to success was never rosy for him. He recalled his days of little beginning, particularly when he slept in his shop at the Ladipo auto parts market for eight years. He, however, attributed his success in life to God, stressing that God’s faithfulness and the spirit of resilience he imbibed while growing up made him not to deviate from the path of integrity.

Nwokedi, a former chairman of Ladipo Spare Parts Market, said his life had always revolved around philanthropic acts, noting that it was the reason he formed the Ndi Igbo Buru Otu Association of Nigeria. He explained that the association came up to specifically to help indigent individuals in areas of conflict resolution, financial difficulties and human rights abuse. He described the group as non-political and a voice for the voiceless.

“The association is a year old and preparations are on ground to mark its anniversary. I was moved to come up with this organisation based on several complaints from individuals who daily troop to my office with all sorts of problem. The group concentrates more on empowerment by assisting individuals who genuinely need help to financially grow their businesses and solve other needs. We don’t condone any form of criminality and we don’t bother to step into any issue that bears a resemblance to crime. We also tend to help anyone that comes to us, irrespective of ethnic or religious affiliation,” he said.

Speaking on the agitation by Ndigbo for a state of Biafra, Nwokedi said it was long overdue and called on the federal government to embrace the spirit of dialogue and listen to the grievances being expressed. He maintained that he believed in one Nigeria, adding that there was strength in the unity of a people.

While calling for the unity of Ndigbo, Nwokedi enjoined everyone at the event to be part of the group and join hands to protect the interest of the less privileged.

The wife of the celebrant, Theresa, not only extolled her husband’s virtues, which she described as rare in Nigeria, she also prayed for God’s hand to always rest on her husband. She stressed that being faithful to God has its own reward, adding that her family was a living testimony to that fact.

“We have been married for over 16 years and I will tell you that God has always had our back. My husband is a man of integrity and has the fear of God. He is a born leader and a very intelligent man. I pray for more of God’s blessings and joy upon him. I thank God for the blessing of a child. With me, God made true his promise that no one shall be barren in the land.”